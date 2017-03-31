publicidad
Jos&eacute; Emiliano Aguilar was identified as the driver of the car with four undocumented Chinese immigrants in the trunk
Immigration

Son of mariachi star Pepe Aguilar arrested at border with four people in his car trunk

Jose Emiliano Aguilar, 24, was arrested while trying to cross from Tijuana to San Diego with four Chinese immigrants in the trunk of the car he was driving

Por: Univision
José Emiliano Aguilar was identified as the driver of the car with four undocumented Chinese immigrants in the trunk

The son of a famous Mexican singer, Pepe Aguilar, was arrested on the border between Mexico and the United States earlier this month accused of trying to illegally pass four undocumented people in the trunk of a vehicle.

Jose Emiliano Aguilar, a 24-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested on March 14 at at the San Ysidro port of San Diego, when his white Chrysler 200 car was stopped for an inspection.

A sniffer dog trained to identify narcotic substances alerted the authorities. When agents opened the back of the vehicle, they found three men and one woman, all undocumented Chinese immigrants.

Jose Emiliano Aguilar is the son of Pepe Aguilar, 48, one of the country's best-known Mexican voices, winner of four Grammy Awards and four Latin Grammy Awards. He is also the grandson of one of the legends of Mexican cinema and ranchera music, Antonio Aguilar, who died in 2007.

Pepe Aguilar (r), with his son Jose Emilio Aguilar in 2011 in Las Vegas.
The renowned Mexican mariachi Pepe Aguilar (third from right) with his family on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood on the unveiling of his star July 26 2012.
José Emiliano Aguilar (third from left), with his family in Disneyland, California, in 2012.
Pepe Aguilar (center), and his wife (r) and José Emiliano Aguilar in Las Vegas in 2011.

He is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center waiting for him to be presented charges for human trafficking.

"The Aguilar family is strong, a close family. Nothing in this situation is going to change that," attorney Jeremy Warren was quoted as saying by TMZ.

So far, the family Aguilar has not pronounced on the arrest of José Emiliano Aguilar.

María Sánchez Díez
