publicidad
Síguenos
Maribel Trujillo with her husband and children, aged 3, 10, 12 and 14.
Immigration

Ohio mother of four American-born children deported to Mexico

Ohio mother of four American-born children deported to Mexico

Despite efforts by church leaders and community members in Fairfield, Ohio, and even a plea by Governor John Kasich, Maribel Trujillo was deported Wednesday.

Por:
Jessica Weiss (Univision),
Melvin Félix (Univision)
Maribel Trujillo with her husband and children, aged 3, 10, 12 and 14.
Maribel Trujillo with her husband and children, aged 3, 10, 12 and 14.

Maribel Trujillo, an undocumented mother of four American-born children, who made headlines in recent weeks as community leaders and lawmakers sought to halt her deportation, is currently on a plane bound for Mexico, according to her attorney.

Trujillo was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on April 5, two days after she left an appointment with instructions to return in May.

For the past week, Trujillo was being held in an ICE detention center in Louisiana awaiting deportation. ICE denied all requests made by Trujillo's lawyers.

"We are disappointed and outraged that ICE has chosen not to exercise prosecutorial discretion despite the thousands of calls and nationwide advocacy from community members, elected officials, and faith leaders," attorney Kathleen Kersh wrote in a statement Wednesday.

Trujillo’s children are aged 14, 12, 10 and three.

Lea esta nota en español.

Trujillo, who is Mexican, has been in the United States since 2002 and has no criminal record. According to statements made by her family, she originally fled Mexico due to drug cartels targeting her family.

Immigration officials first came in contact with Trujillo in 2007, when she worked in a Koch Foods plant that was raided by federal authorities.

In Fairfield, Ohio, she had become very involved in her church. Last year, church leaders advocated on her behalf, helping Trujillo get a work permit that was supposed to last until July.

In recent weeks, attorneys hoped that statements made by Sen. Sherrod Brown, Sen. Rob Portman and even Ohio Governor John Kasich in support of Trujillo would have been enough to convince ICE to halt the deportation.

publicidad

"Maribel's deportation shows that the Trump Administration is not focused on deporting criminals, but rather on separating peaceful mothers from their American children," Kersh says. "It is horrific that American children will be the ones to pay the price for these heartless policies."

Last week, Trujillo's husband Gustavo Gonzalez issued a statement, saying he felt "powerless" to help his wife.

"My younger daughter, Daniela [age three], wakes up during the night asking for her mother," he wrote. "She is simply too young to understand that one day her mother was with her and that she has not returned. I can take care of this little one physically and I am grateful to family and friends who are surrounding us, but she needs her mother. This little girl’s life has completely changed."

Relacionado
Maribel Trujillo with her husband and children, aged 3, 10, 12 and 14.
Husband of Ohio woman awaiting deportation issues statement: 'I am powerless to help her'
Gustavo Gonzalez says his family is experiencing a great injustice. His wife Maribel "just wants to struggle for a better life for her family," he says. "She has no criminal record."
publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Maribel Trujillo with her husband and children, aged 3, 10, 12 and 14.
12 abr, 2017 | 05:26 PM
Husband of Ohio woman awaiting deportation issues statement: 'I am powerless to help her'
Sthefany Flores, a Dreamer originally from Honduras, studies in North Ca...
18 abr, 2017 | 12:30 PM
ICE says the letter it sent a DACA recipient outlining plans to deport her was a mistake
Melvin Félix
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Video: A 'Dreamer' uploads a photo to Facebook of her tax form and gets...
Video: A 'Dreamer' uploads a photo to Facebook of her tax form and gets dozens of threats
Belén Sisa, a DACA beneficiary of Argentine origin, uploaded a photo to the social network in which she showed herself with a tax form. The young woman received threats from Trump supporters, but says she won't stay silent.
The story of Antonio Díaz Chacón, the undocumented who risked his life t...
Inmigración
The story of Antonio Díaz Chacón, the undocumented who risked his life to save a kidnapped girl
"The president is calling all immigrants criminals," says Díaz Chacón and adds "I am the proof that we are not criminals." In 2011 and being undocumented, Díaz Chacón, rescued a girl in New Mexico. His story went viral. Today he is a permanent resident and reflects on the latest changes in immigration policy.
How a group of recently arrived Cubans found out about the end of the ‘w...
News in English
How a group of recently arrived Cuban arrivals found out about the end of the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy
The announcement to scrap the benefits came as a bucket of cold water for the Cuban migrants who just arrived in the United States. As this group waits for their papers, the uncertainty grows on whether they will ever be reunited with the relatives they left on the island.
Luis Velarde
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
Ramón, who is from Mexico, has worked over the last six years to cross immigrants across the U.S.-Mexico border. He shares with us how he does it, the price he must pay to the cartels and the dangers of the journey.
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtual...
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtually impossible
A simple wall is not going to fix the problems on the U.S-Mexico border. The flow of undocumented immigrants arriving to the U.S. is ceaseless, a 2,000-mile border wall is not viable and investment in the Border Patrol has already increased threefold over the last decade. Univision took a trip along the border to examine the complexities.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Politics
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
"I am an immigrant."
Rise Up As One
I am an immigrant
Taking back the power of the word: immigrant. Children speak out about their immigrant parents. Have you ever thought about the meaning of the word?
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
United States
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
Yaxeni and Ricardo, from the Houston-based Los Luzeros de Rioverde, denounce deportation in their new song "El Descendiente." The duo hasn't yet graduated from elementary school, but they've already put out two albums.
Shows Más
Raúl Hernández, exintegrante de Los Tigres del Norte, lanzará a su hijo... 2:04
Despierta América
Raúl Hernández, exintegrante de Los Tigres del Norte, lanzará a su hijo como cantante
El artista habló sobre su nuevo sencillo como solista y también mostró su preocupación por la situación de las leyes de inmigración en Estados Unidos.
Jim Carrey reaparece y luce irreconocible, échale un vistazo a la impact... 1:35
Hoy
Jim Carrey reaparece y luce irreconocible, échale un vistazo a la impactante foto
Además, en las Rápidas y Curiosas, Carmen Salinas ofreció una misa para celebrar el aniversario luctuoso de su hijo Pedro y su amigo 'El Chato'; Prince dejó tesoro para sus fans en Paisley Park; Gael García protagonizará 'Museo'.
A Espinoza Paz le gustaría trabajar con Luis Alberto Aguilera, hijo de J... 2:02
Despierta América
A Espinoza Paz le gustaría trabajar con Luis Alberto Aguilera, hijo de Juan Gabriel
El cantautor mexicano reveló que le encantaría trabajar con Luis Alberto Aguilera porque le tenía mucha admiración y respeto a su padre.
La moda de Francisca Lachapel
Despierta América
FOTOS: La moda primaveral de Francisca Lachapel
Francisca Lachapel es una reina de la moda y tenemos para ti un recuento en imágenes de algunos de sus mejores looks para esta primavera.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Para los que gustan del lujo y la aventura, la Jeep Grand Cherokee Summi... 3:00
A Bordo
Para los que gustan del lujo y la aventura, la Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit es una gran opción
Jeep aprovecha el aumento en la demanda por camionetas de lujo para lanzar al mercado la versión Summit de su Grand Cherokee. Jaime Gabaldoni comparte sus impresiones con nosotros en este video.
Concejo de Dallas analiza los retrasos en el servicio de llamadas al 911 2:06
Edición Digital Dallas
Concejo de Dallas analiza los retrasos en el servicio de llamadas al 911
Miembros del concejo de la ciudad e integrantes de la policía de Dallas se reunieron este miércoles para hablar de los problemas que ha tenido este servicio debido al incremento de llamadas y la falta de personal para atenderlas.
Las pruebas de misiles de Corea del Norte este mes llevaron a Tillerson...
Armas Nucleares
¿Puede Corea del Norte lanzar una bomba atómica a EEUU?
Las declaraciones del secretario de Estado, Rex Tillerson, en las que dijo que la opción militar contra ese país está sobre la mesa, elevan los temores sobre la real capacidad de Pyongyang de amenzar la seguridad internacional. Aquí te contamos lo que se sabe hasta ahora.
Por: Alfredo Ochoa
Oposición venezolana vuelve a protestar en las calles, a pesar de las ad... 2:12
Edicion Digital
Oposición venezolana vuelve a protestar en las calles, a pesar de las advertencias del gobierno
Aumenta la tensión en Venezuela por las denuncias sobre violaciones a la Constitución y los derechos humanos por parte del gobierno. Este 19 de abril los venezolanos acuden a la convocatoria de una nueva gran marcha para exigir respeto a las normas constitucionales, a pesar de las advertencias del presiente Nicolás Maduro y la militarización de Caracas.
Más Deportes Más
xayah
eSports
Conoce a detalle a los nuevos campeones: Xayah y Rakan
¿Vas a jugar con ellos?
TOM BRADY
National Football League
Tom Brady, amigo de Donald Trump, no asistirá a la Casa Blanca con los Patriots
El equipo de New England estará en Washington este miércoles para recibir los honores tras coronarse como los campeones de la NFL el pasado 5 de febrero.
Tom Brady, en una imagen de archivo.
Política
Tom Brady, estrella de los Patriots, decide no asistir hoy a la recepción que dará Trump al equipo
El equipo, ganador del Super Bowl, será recibido por Donald Trump, pero la estrella del equipo citó "motivos personales" justo horas después de que apareciera muerto el exjugador Aaron Hernández en su celda. Otros seis jugadores decidieron dar la espalda a la recepción, citando algunos de ellos motivos políticos.
El fútbol esta de fiesta con el cumpleaños 45 de Rivaldo 1:11
Fútbol
El fútbol esta de fiesta con el cumpleaños 45 de Rivaldo
El ofensivo brasileño cumple 45 años y aqui te presentamos detalles de los mejores momentos de su carrera y datos para recordar a este gran crack.