publicidad
Síguenos
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Immigration

How crossing the US-Mexico border became a crime

How crossing the US-Mexico border became a crime

Trump's administration plans to ramp up prosecution of unauthorized border crossings. Here's the story of how it became illegal in the first place.

salud the conversation small logo
Por:
Kelly Lytle Hernandez
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

It was not always a crime to enter the United States without authorization.

Read this article on The Conversation

In fact, for most of American history, immigrants could enter the United States without official permission and not fear criminal prosecution by the federal government.

That changed in 1929. On its surface, Congress’s new prohibitions on informal border crossings simply modernized the U.S. immigration system by compelling all immigrants to apply for entry. However, in my new book “ City of Inmates,” I detail how Congress outlawed border crossings with the specific intent of criminalizing, prosecuting and imprisoning Mexican immigrants.

Knowing this history is important now. On April 11, 2017, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced his plan to step up prosecutions of unlawful entries, saying it’s time to “restore a lawful system of immigration.” This may read like a colorblind commitment to law and order. But the law Sessions has vowed to enforce was designed with racist intent.

The Mexican immigration debate

The criminalization of informal border crossings occurred amid an immigration boom from Mexico.

In 1900, about 100,000 Mexican immigrants resided in the United States.

By 1930, nearly 1.5 million Mexican immigrants lived north of the border.

As Mexican immigration surged, many in Congress were trying to restrict non-white immigration. By 1924, Congress had largely adopted a “whites only” immigration system, banning all Asian immigration and cutting the number of immigrants allowed to enter the United States from anywhere other than northern and western Europe. But whenever Congress tried to cap the number of Mexicans allowed to enter the United States each year, southwestern employers fiercely objected.

publicidad

U.S. employers had eagerly stoked the era’s Mexican immigration boom by recruiting Mexican workers to their southwestern farms, ranches and railroads, as well as their homes and mines. By the 1920s, western farmers were completely dependent on Mexican workers.

However, they also believed that Mexican immigrants would never permanently settle in the United States. As agribusiness lobbyist S. Parker Frisselle explained to Congress in 1926, “The Mexican is a ‘homer.’ Like the pigeon he goes home to roost.” On Frisselle’s promise that Mexicans were “not immigrants” but, rather, “birds of passage,” western employers successfully defeated proposals to cap Mexican immigration to the United States during the 1920s.

The idea that Mexican immigrants often returned to Mexico contained some truth. Many Mexican immigrants engaged in cyclical migrations between their homes in Mexico and work in the United States. Yet, by the close of the 1920s, Mexicans were settling in large numbers across the southwest. They bought homes, started newspapers, churches and businesses. And many Mexican immigrants in the United States started families, raising a new generation of Mexican American children.

Monitoring the rise of Mexican American communities in southwestern states, the advocates of a whites-only immigration system charged western employers with recklessly courting Anglo America’s racial doom. As the work of historian Natalia Molina details, they believed Mexicans were racially unfit to be U.S. citizens.

publicidad

Western employers agreed that Mexicans should not be allowed to become U.S. citizens. “We, in California, would greatly prefer some set up in which our peak labor demands might be met and upon the completion of our harvest these laborers returned to their country,” Friselle told Congress. But western employers also wanted unfettered access to an unlimited number of Mexican laborers. “We need the labor,” they roared back at those who wanted to cap the number of Mexican immigrants allowed to enter the United States each year.

Amid the escalating conflict between employers in the West and advocates of restriction in Congress, a senator from Dixie proposed a compromise.

Blease’s Law

Sen. Coleman Livingston Blease hailed from the hills of South Carolina. In 1925, he entered Congress committed, above all else, to protecting white supremacy. In 1929, as restrictionists and employers tussled over the future of Mexican immigration, Blease proposed a way forward.

Senator Coleman Blease. / Library of Congress
Senator Coleman Blease. / Library of Congress

According to U.S. immigration officials, Mexicans made nearly 1 million official border crossings into the United States during the 1920s. They arrived at a port of entry, paid an entry fee and submitted to any required tests, such as literacy and health.

However, as U.S. immigration authorities reported, many other Mexican immigrants did not register for legal entry. Entry fees were prohibitively high for many Mexican workers. Moreover, U.S. authorities subjected Mexican immigrants, in particular, to kerosene baths and humiliating delousing procedures because they believed Mexican immigrants carried disease and filth on their bodies. Instead of traveling to a port of entry, many Mexicans informally crossed the border at will, as both U.S. and Mexican citizens had done for decades.

When the debate stalled over how many Mexicans to allow in each year, Blease shifted attention to stopping the large number of border crossings that took place outside ports of entry. He suggested criminalizing unmonitored entry.

publicidad

According to Blease’s bill “unlawfully entering the country” would be a misdemeanor, while unlawfully returning to the United States after deportation would be a felony. The idea was to force Mexican immigrants into an authorized and monitored stream that could be turned on and turned off at will at ports of entry. Any immigrant who entered the United States outside the bounds of this stream would be a criminal subject to fines, imprisonment and ultimately deportation. But it was a crime designed to impact Mexican immigrants, in particular.

Neither the western agricultural businessmen nor the restrictionists registered any objections. Congress passed Blease’s bill, the Immigration Act of March 4, 1929, and dramatically altered the story of crime and punishment in the United States.

Caged

With stunning precision, the criminalization of unauthorized entry caged thousands of Mexico’s “birds of passage.” By the end of 1930, the U.S. Attorney General reported prosecuting 7,001 cases of unlawful entry. By the end of the decade, U.S. Attorneys had prosecuted more than 44,000 cases.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, the vast majority of immigrants imprisoned for breaking Blease’s law were Mexicans. Throughout the 1930s, Mexicans never comprised fewer than 85 percent of all immigration prisoners. Some years, that number rose to 99 percent. By the end of the decade, tens of thousands of Mexicans had been convicted of unlawfully entering or re-entering the United States. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons built three new prisons in the U.S.-Mexico border region: La Tuna Prison in El Paso, Prison Camp #10 in Tucson and Terminal Island in Los Angeles.

La Tuna detention farm. / U.S. Bureau of Prisons
La Tuna detention farm. / U.S. Bureau of Prisons

Only the outbreak of World War II halted the Mexican immigrant prison boom of the 1930s. The war turned the attention of U.S. Attorneys elsewhere and Mexicans workers were desperately needed north of the border.

With few exceptions, prosecutions for unlawful entry and reentry remained low until 2005. As a measure of the War on Terror, the George W. Bush administration directed U.S. Attorneys to adopt an “enforcement with consequences” strategy. In 2009, U.S. attorneys prosecuted more than 50,000 cases of unlawful entry or re-entry. The Obama administration continued the surge, betting that aggressive border enforcement would help bring a recalcitrant Congress to adopt comprehensive immigration reform. It did not.

By 2015, prosecutions for unlawful entry and reentry accounted for 49 percent of all federal prosecutions and the federal government had spent at least US$7 billion to lock up unlawful border crossers.

publicidad

Throughout this most recent surge, the disparate impact of criminalizing unlawful entry and reentry has endured. Today, Latinos, led by Mexicans and Central Americans, make up 92 percent of all immigrants imprisoned for unlawful entry and reentry.

Attorney General Sessions still wants more. Traveling to southern Arizona to announce his plan to even more aggressively prosecute unlawful entry, he signaled that, in the years to come, most prosecutions will happen on the U.S.-Mexico border and will target Mexicans and Central Americans.

When the number of Mexicans as well as Central Americans imprisoned on immigration charges soon booms, there will be nothing unwitting or colorblind about it. Congress first invented the crimes of unlawful entry and reentry with the purpose of criminalizing and imprisoning Mexican immigrants and it has delivered on that intent since 1929. The Sessions plan will bear a similar result and, in the process, discharge the racist design of Blease’s law.

*Kelly Lytle Hernandez is Associate Professor, History and African-American Studies, University of California, Los Angeles

The Conversation
publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Sessions orders a new era of "lawfulness" in the immigration system 1:04
News in English
11 abr, 2017 | 03:50 PM
Sessions orders a new era of "lawfulness" in the immigration system
Trump attacks EN
26 abr, 2017 | 04:03 PM
The 44 times Trump has criminalized undocumented immigrants and refugees since taking office
Ronny Rojas
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Politics
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Although the deportation numbers for Donald Trump's administration have kept pace with the Obama administration, images of operatives and arrests, hate attacks on different minorities, and the President's own pronouncements have triggered alarms in the immigrant community ... and fear. One of Trump's most vocal campaign promises has begun to come true. And we are not talking about the physical wall, but a deeper, taller and more effective one: the wall of fear.
Ney Alvarez
U.S. immigration officials release alleged Venezuelan torture victim
U.S. immigration officials release alleged Venezuelan torture victim
The young man who was allegedly tortured in Venezuela spoke with Univision News as he left immigration detention, after a day after his arrest. "Thank God I'm out."
Video: A 'Dreamer' uploads a photo to Facebook of her tax form and gets...
Video: A 'Dreamer' uploads a photo to Facebook of her tax form and gets dozens of threats
Belén Sisa, a DACA beneficiary of Argentine origin, uploaded a photo to the social network in which she showed herself with a tax form. The young woman received threats from Trump supporters, but says she won't stay silent.
The story of Antonio Díaz Chacón, the undocumented who risked his life t...
Inmigración
The story of Antonio Díaz Chacón, the undocumented who risked his life to save a kidnapped girl
"The president is calling all immigrants criminals," says Díaz Chacón and adds "I am the proof that we are not criminals." In 2011 and being undocumented, Díaz Chacón, rescued a girl in New Mexico. His story went viral. Today he is a permanent resident and reflects on the latest changes in immigration policy.
How a group of recently arrived Cubans found out about the end of the ‘w...
News in English
How a group of recently arrived Cuban arrivals found out about the end of the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy
The announcement to scrap the benefits came as a bucket of cold water for the Cuban migrants who just arrived in the United States. As this group waits for their papers, the uncertainty grows on whether they will ever be reunited with the relatives they left on the island.
Luis Velarde
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
Ramón, who is from Mexico, has worked over the last six years to cross immigrants across the U.S.-Mexico border. He shares with us how he does it, the price he must pay to the cartels and the dangers of the journey.
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtual...
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtually impossible
A simple wall is not going to fix the problems on the U.S-Mexico border. The flow of undocumented immigrants arriving to the U.S. is ceaseless, a 2,000-mile border wall is not viable and investment in the Border Patrol has already increased threefold over the last decade. Univision took a trip along the border to examine the complexities.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Politics
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
"I am an immigrant."
Rise Up As One
I am an immigrant
Taking back the power of the word: immigrant. Children speak out about their immigrant parents. Have you ever thought about the meaning of the word?
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
United States
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
Yaxeni and Ricardo, from the Houston-based Los Luzeros de Rioverde, denounce deportation in their new song "El Descendiente." The duo hasn't yet graduated from elementary school, but they've already put out two albums.
Shows Más
Pedro Rivera opinó sobre el romance entre Chiquis Rivera y Lorenzo Méndez 1:09
El Gordo y La Flaca
Pedro Rivera opinó sobre el romance entre Chiquis Rivera y Lorenzo Méndez
El querido artista aprovechó nuestras cámaras para mandarle un mensaje a la hija de 'La Diva de la Banda' por su relación con Lorenzo Méndez.
José Manuel Figueroa le mandó un mensaje a Ninel Conde por su relación c... 2:04
El Gordo y La Flaca
José Manuel Figueroa le mandó un mensaje a Ninel Conde por su relación con Giovanni Medina
El cantante aconsejó a su ex Ninel Conde por los problemas legales que la asechan debido a su relación con Giovanni Medina.
Julión Álvarez no quiere que le hablen de tener hijos y nos explicó por qué 1:46
El Gordo y La Flaca
Julión Álvarez no quiere que le hablen de tener hijos y nos explicó por qué
El cantante está de gira por Estados Unidos y además celebrando el estreno de su video "Esta noche se me olvida". Hablamos con él y aprovechamos para preguntarle cuándo piensa convertirse en papá.
Marjorie de Sousa aclaró si los celos fueron los motivos de su amarga se... 4:24
El Gordo y La Flaca
Marjorie de Sousa aclaró si los celos fueron los motivos de su amarga separación de Julián Gil
La venezolana tuvo una muy honesta conversación con Lili Estefan sobre su relación con el también actor Julián Gil antes de que se conociera públicamente que ya no estaban juntos. Esta entrevista tomó lugar durante la sesión de fotos del especial de los más bellos de People en Español en Nueva York.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Esta foto del 30 de abril del 2017 muestra un aviso de advertencia en la...
Heridos
Una madre soltera lucha por su vida tras ser atacada por un tiburón en una playa del sur de California
La mujer nadaba en una playa de San Onofre cuando un tiburón le arrancó parte de su muslo derecho. Además sufrió heridas en pecho, cadera y un hombro, por lo que deberá ser sometida a varias cirugías.
'Nueva York en un Minuto': arrestan al sospechoso de asesinar a la mujer... 1:00
Nueva York en un Minuto
'Nueva York en un Minuto': arrestan al sospechoso de asesinar a la mujer que apareció envuelta en sábanas en una calle de Jersey City
En un minuto también te informamos que el pastor Gregorio Martínez se vuelve a enfrentar a la justicia y se declara no culpable en un nuevo caso en el que lo acusan de abusar sexualmente de dos mayores de edad.
Tiburón
Planeta
Rob Stewart: el cineasta amigo de los tiburones que desapareció en las aguas de Florida
Fue el autor del documental Sharkwater, que denuncia el aleteo de tiburón en el mundo y todos los prejuicios que existen sobre estos animales. Desde los 13 años realizó fotografías submarinas y estas son algunas de las que él mismo ha compartido en su perfil de Instagram. Rescatistas voluntarios hallaron el cuerpo del cineasta tres días después que desapareció de las aguas del sur de Florida cuando filmaba un documental sobre tiburones, en febrero de 2017.
El acoso sexual del que fue víctima esta cantante italiana en un program... 1:19
Acoso Sexual
El acoso sexual del que fue víctima esta cantante italiana en un programa de televisión
La cantante Emma Marrone, exparticipante de Eurovision, fue protagonista de una broma pesada que le hizo la producción de un programa de la televisión italiana. Desató gran malestar en las redes, e incluso hay una solicitud online que pide nuevas pautas en los medios de cómo lidiar con la violencia sexual.
Más Deportes Más
Marco Fabian
México
Un ‘Marco Fabián’ como antídoto al casi extinto ‘Mal del Jamaicón’
El futbolista mexicano ha tenido una fuerte evolución, no solo en temas futbolísticos, sino también en detalles culturales.
Por: Andrés Corona Zurita
Philipp Lahm dejó el campo de juego para dirigir a la afición del Bayern... 0:16
Fútbol
Philipp Lahm dejó el campo de juego para dirigir a la afición del Bayern Munich
El defensor está buscando ocupación para cuando se haga efectivo su inminente retiro. Y en este video se lo ve saltar los carteles de publicidad, pedir un megáfono y ponerse a conducir a la porra.
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 25: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drive...
Eventos Locales
Spurs take on the Houston Rockets for Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs
Catch all the Spurs games broadcasted in Spanish on KXTN 107.5
How crossing the US-Mexico border became a crime 1.jpg
Liga MX
Paco Jémez y otros españoles que no pudieron con la Liga MX
El entrenador español se suma a una pequeña lista de compatriotas que no dieron resultados en el balompié azteca, conoce quiénes fueron y a qué clubes dirigieron.