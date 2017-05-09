publicidad
Síguenos
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. The Trump administration is taking the unusual step of hunting for evidence of crimes committed by Haitian immigrants as it decides whether to allow them to continue participating in a humanitarian program that has shielded tens of thousands from deportation since an earthquake destroyed much of their country.
Immigration

EXCLUSIVE: US wants tally of Haitian immigrants' crimes

EXCLUSIVE: US wants tally of Haitian immigrants' crimes

Haitians currently enjoy a so-called "Temporary Protected Status," freezing deportations to the Caribbean island which was hit by a devastating earthquake in 2010 as well as a major hurricane last October. The request for criminal data for an entire community is unusual, especially as all applicants are screened. The TPS program is due to expire July 22, creating concern among the 50,000 beneficiaries.

Por: Univision y AP
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. The Trump administration is taki...
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. The Trump administration is taking the unusual step of hunting for evidence of crimes committed by Haitian immigrants as it decides whether to allow them to continue participating in a humanitarian program that has shielded tens of thousands from deportation since an earthquake destroyed much of their country.

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration is taking the unusual step of hunting for evidence of crimes committed by Haitian immigrants as it decides whether to allow them to continue participating in a humanitarian program that has shielded tens of thousands from deportation since an earthquake destroyed much of their country.

The inquiries into the community's criminal history were made in internal U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services emails obtained by The Associated Press. They show the agency's newly appointed policy chief also wanted to know how many of the roughly 50,000 Haitians enrolled in the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program were taking advantage of public benefits, which they are not eligible to receive.

publicidad

The emails don't make clear if Haitian misdeeds will be used to determine whether they can remain in the United States. The program is intended to help people from places beset by war or disasters and, normally, the decision to extend it depends on whether conditions in the immigrants' home country have improved enough for them to return. But emails suggest Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, who will make the decision, is looking at other criteria.

"I do want to alert you ... the secretary is going to be sending a request to us to be more responsive," Kathy Nuebel Kovarik, the USCIS head of policy and strategy, wrote on April 27. Addressing the inability of agency employees to gather the requested information about wrongdoing, she said: "I know some of it is not captured, but we'll have to figure out a way to squeeze more data out of our systems."

The request for criminal data for an entire community is unorthodox. The law doesn't specify it should be a consideration for Temporary Protected Status and the government has never said it would use criminal rates in deciding if a country's citizens should be allowed to stay under this program. Introducing new criteria is likely to cause consternation among law-abiding Haitians who may feel they are being penalized for the wrongdoing of their compatriots.

But the request fits in with President Donald Trump's broader, tough-on-immigration focus that is a core demand of his political supporters. He has enhanced efforts to arrest people living illegally in the United States and sought, unsuccessfully so far, to suspend refugee arrivals and temporarily block visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries. He has accused those in the U.S. illegally of fueling criminality in the U.S.

publicidad

Haitian immigrant were shocked by what some are calling a “witch hunt” for Haitians with criminal records despite strict rules for elligibility under TPS, which is a special humanitarian program.

“It is disheartening to hear that instead of renewing TPS for these hardworking families who are at risk of losing their jobs, Secretary Kelly has decided to go on a witch hunt for criminals,” Marleine Bastien, a leading Haitian advocate, told the Miami Herald. “Haitian nationals with criminal records to do not qualify for TPS or benefits,” she added.

Maria Odom, a former Citizenship and Immigration Services ombudsman who served in the Obama administration, said she was puzzled by the inquiries about criminal activities. She said the government already checks criminal histories of applicants and denies protections to those who've broken U.S. laws. Applicants are also fingerprinted.

"You should not craft a humanitarian policy based on the few," Odom said.

TPS was provided to Haitians under the Obama administration following Haiti’s devastating Jan. 12, 2010, earthquake that lef an estimated 250,000 people dead and more than one million homeless. The country had barely recovered from that disaster when Hurricane Matthew hit the southwest peninsula in October, devastating local crops in an area considered Haiti's breadbasket.

It is unclear if the agency is asking such questions about other recipients of the temporary protection, including immigrants from Honduras and El Salvador.

The Homeland Security Department said Kelly has not made a final decision about Temporary Protected Status for Haiti and declined to comment on the process.

publicidad

Under TPS Haitians have been eligible to stay regardless of how they entered the United States - legally or illegally - as long as they were residing in the U.S. before Jan. 12, 2011.

Eligibility for Haitians has been extended several times and is set to expire July 22. The Trump administration must decide by May 23 so that it can provide 60 days' notice about its plans.

USCIS' acting director has recommended letting the program expire. In an April 10 memo first reported by USA Today, James McCament said Haiti is no longer in crisis despite its poverty and political instability. However, he wants to allow the Haitians to stay until January so they have time to make arrangements to voluntarily leave. If they don't depart the U.S. by then, the government could move to deport them.

Still, Homeland Security's Kelly has the final word.

The emails inquiring about misdeeds were sent from April 7 to May 1.

In her first week on the job, Kovarik, the policy chief, asked officials how often Haitians with temporary status have been convicted of "crimes of any kind," and how many have taken advantage of public benefits. She asked for that information in four separate emails. She also asked how much money Haitians have sent home and how often they've traveled back to Haiti. Left unsaid is that frequent travel could suggest improved conditions.

"Please dig for any stories (successful or otherwise) that would show how things are in Haiti - i.e. rebuilding stories, work of nonprofits, how the U.S. is helping certain industries," Kovarik wrote on April 28. "We should also find any reports of criminal activity by any individual with TPS. Even though it's only a snapshot and not representative of the entire situation, we need more than 'Haiti is really poor' stories."

publicidad

The emails were largely directed to non-political employees. They responded by saying much of the data were not available or were difficult to find in government records systems.

Criminal fingerprint records, for instance, don't generally indicate if a suspect has Temporary Protected Status. And the employees said the public benefits request was almost impossible to answer because TPS participants aren't eligible for most.

About the only firm information Kovarik's queries turned up, according to the emails, is that Haiti benefited from about $1.3 billion in remittances from the United States in 2015. Officials said they could only guess how much came from the temporarily protected group, which comprise only a fraction of the estimated 954,000-strong Haitian diaspora in the United States.

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Wendy Miranda and Roberto Paulino were due to be married, until ICE deci...
04 may, 2017 | 06:13 PM
ICE to deport young witness to gang murder in El Salvador ... on her wedding day
Tim Rogers
Video: A 'Dreamer' uploads a photo to Facebook of her tax form and gets... 2:18
28 mar, 2017 | 06:59 PM
Video: A 'Dreamer' uploads a photo to Facebook of her tax form and gets dozens of threats
Ney Alvarez
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Politics
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Although the deportation numbers for Donald Trump's administration have kept pace with the Obama administration, images of operatives and arrests, hate attacks on different minorities, and the President's own pronouncements have triggered alarms in the immigrant community ... and fear. One of Trump's most vocal campaign promises has begun to come true. And we are not talking about the physical wall, but a deeper, taller and more effective one: the wall of fear.
Ney Alvarez
U.S. immigration officials release alleged Venezuelan torture victim
U.S. immigration officials release alleged Venezuelan torture victim
The young man who was allegedly tortured in Venezuela spoke with Univision News as he left immigration detention, after a day after his arrest. "Thank God I'm out."
The story of Antonio Díaz Chacón, the undocumented who risked his life t...
Inmigración
The story of Antonio Díaz Chacón, the undocumented who risked his life to save a kidnapped girl
"The president is calling all immigrants criminals," says Díaz Chacón and adds "I am the proof that we are not criminals." In 2011 and being undocumented, Díaz Chacón, rescued a girl in New Mexico. His story went viral. Today he is a permanent resident and reflects on the latest changes in immigration policy.
How a group of recently arrived Cubans found out about the end of the ‘w...
News in English
How a group of recently arrived Cuban arrivals found out about the end of the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy
The announcement to scrap the benefits came as a bucket of cold water for the Cuban migrants who just arrived in the United States. As this group waits for their papers, the uncertainty grows on whether they will ever be reunited with the relatives they left on the island.
Luis Velarde
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
Ramón, who is from Mexico, has worked over the last six years to cross immigrants across the U.S.-Mexico border. He shares with us how he does it, the price he must pay to the cartels and the dangers of the journey.
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtual...
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtually impossible
A simple wall is not going to fix the problems on the U.S-Mexico border. The flow of undocumented immigrants arriving to the U.S. is ceaseless, a 2,000-mile border wall is not viable and investment in the Border Patrol has already increased threefold over the last decade. Univision took a trip along the border to examine the complexities.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Politics
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
"I am an immigrant."
Rise Up As One
I am an immigrant
Taking back the power of the word: immigrant. Children speak out about their immigrant parents. Have you ever thought about the meaning of the word?
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
United States
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
Yaxeni and Ricardo, from the Houston-based Los Luzeros de Rioverde, denounce deportation in their new song "El Descendiente." The duo hasn't yet graduated from elementary school, but they've already put out two albums.
Shows Más
Conozca la ‘Tropa 6000’ el grupo de exploradoras para niñas sin hogar en... 1:41
Despierta América
Conozca la ‘Tropa 6000’ el grupo de exploradoras para niñas sin hogar en Nueva York
La tropa está confirmada por 26 menores scouts quienes están desamparadas y viven en un refugio para familias sin hogar. En el grupo, las niñas aprenden temas de finanzas y dibujo, y sus fundadoras pretenden ampliar el movimiento a otros refugios de la ciudad.
Pamela Silva Conde se ha convertido en el ángel que otorga becas univers... 5:58
Despierta América
Pamela Silva Conde se ha convertido en el ángel que otorga becas universitarias a estudiantes de bajos recursos
La presentadora de Primer Impacto habló sobre la bonita labor de ayudar a jóvenes a conseguir un título universitario a través de una ayuda económica. “Cuando llegué a Estados Unidos recibí esa clase de ayuda. Siempre tuve esa deuda pendiente”, contó.
Despierta América 20 años - promo 2017
Despierta América
Despierta América
Despierta America
Satcha Pretto cuenta su historia de superación y nos demuestra que Todo... 1:13
Despierta América
Satcha Pretto cuenta su historia de superación y nos demuestra que Todo es Posible
Nuestra periodista Satcha Pretto fue la invitada especial en el podcast de Carolina Sarassa, y compartió su historia de exito, demostrando que de verdad, con esfuerzo y trabajo, Todo es Posible.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Isaiah Acosta, un joven rapero de Phoenix que ha superado todos los obst...
Interés Humano
Un joven hispano que nació sin voz se convirtió en compositor de rap y con su música busca ayudar a otros niños
Isaiah Acosta, de 17 años de edad, no conoce el sabor de la comida, se alimenta a través de una sonda y se comunica por mensajes de texto.
Advierten que el aumento del volumen de los océanos podría destruir los... 0:30
Planeta
Advierten que el aumento del volumen de los océanos podría destruir los aeropuertos de Oakland y San Francisco a finales de siglo
El Gobierno de California comunicó que el nivel del mar aumentaría hasta 10 pies para el año 2100.
Una modelo es mordida por un tiburón mientras grababa un video
Trending
Experto en tiburones dice que el video viral de la mordedura a una actriz porno es falso
Una plataforma de películas pornográficas lanzó un video en que un tiburón ataca a la actriz porno Molly Cavalli cuando rodaba una publicidad para la página. El director del Shark Attack File, el mayor centro de datos de mordeduras de tiburón, niega que esa herida corresponda a las fauces de un lemonshark, "tendría laceraciones, es una herida muy limpia", explica.
Un visitante se&ntilde;ala un tibur&oacute;n del acuario mientra sostien...
Planeta
Miami tiene un nuevo museo que hará que tus hijos sueñen con ser científicos
Después de un proceso de construcción de cinco años y una inversión de más de 300 millones de dólares, Miami por fin tiene su nuevo museo de la ciencia. Con un planetario de observación espacial 3D y un acuario de 500,000 galones de agua, el Frost Museum consolida al Downtown como un punto de referencia cultural de la ciudad.
Por: Lorena Arroyo
Más Deportes Más
EXCLUSIVE: US wants tally of Haitian immigrants' crimes Gol Oscar Murill...
Liga MX
Cruz Azul habría llegado a un acuerdo con el defensor colombiano Óscar Murillo
Solamente haría falta conocer el precio que el Pachuca le pondría al jugador de 29 años de edad.
Dallas y NYCFC firman empate
MLS
Fecha 11: Schweinsteiger busca contener a Nico Lodeiro, el invicto texano a prueba ante David Villa
Súperliderato en juego para Giovinco y Toronto en Columbus, Giovani dos Santos y los galácticos visitan Nueva York en busca de protagonismo y redención.
Por: Hugo Chávez Barroso
¡Gol! Fernando Uribe mete el balón y marca para Toluca 1:11
Liga MX
¡Gol! Fernando Uribe mete el balón y marca para Toluca
¡Gol! Fernando Uribe mete el balón y marca para Toluca en April 30, 2017
El ecuatoriano Carlos Gruezo (izquierda), del FC Dallas, disputa un bal&...
MLS
Volante de Team USA y LA Galaxy Jermaine Jones se perderá 3-4 semanas por lesión
El veterano mediocampista sufrió un esguince en su rodilla izquierda en el encuentro del Galaxy ante Chicago Fire y es duda para los partidos de eliminatoria el próximo mes.