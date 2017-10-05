publicidad
Marcha en contra de la terminación de DACA en Los Ángeles, 10 de septiembre de 2017.
Immigration

Deadline for DACA arrives

Deadline for DACA arrives

A month after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the rescinding of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, many recipients are still waiting for Congress to work out a deal with the Trump administration for almost 800,000 undocumented people.

Por: Univision
Marcha en contra de la terminación de DACA en Los Ángeles, 10 de septiembre de 2017.
Marcha en contra de la terminación de DACA en Los Ángeles, 10 de septiembre de 2017.

October 5 is the deadline for recipients to reapply to a federal program that shielded them from deportations.

A month after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the rescinding of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, many recipients are still waiting for Congress to work out a deal with the Trump administration to replace the 2012 Obama-era executive order that shielded nearly 800,000 undocumented people from deportation.

2010 | Un grupo de jóvenes indocumentados de Massachusetts y Nueva York...
Can Congress solve DACA dilemma for Dreamers?
After the Trump administration rescinded the DACA program for young undocumented immigrants the ball is now in Congress' court. By setting a six-month deadline for phasing out DACA the White House added fresh urgency to the issue, which has festered for well over a decade on Capitol Hill.

According to an Oct. 3 news release from the DHS Office of the Press Secretary, “of the approximately 154,200 individuals whose DACA is set to expire between Sept. 5 and March 5, 2018, just over 106,000 have either renewal requests currently pending, or have already had U.S. Citizenship Immigration Services adjudicate the renewal requests.”

Supporters fo the progam argue that the so-called 'Dreamers' deserve a break as they entered the country as children through no fault of their own. They also cite the economic damage that could result from removing so many productive members of the work force.

A Cato Institute study found that ending the program would cost billions.

"It will impose a massive cost on employers who currently employ these workers. The cost of recruiting and hiring new employees is expensive," the report said.

It added that DACA rescission will cost employers $6.3 billion in employee turnover costs, including recruiting, hiring, and training 720,000 new employees. "Every week for the next two years, U.S. employers will have to terminate 6,914 employees who currently participate in DACA at a weekly cost of $61 million."

Several organizations such as United We Dream have launched online tools to guide DACA recipients through the federal bureaucracy.

History of the Dreamer struggle: five years of DACA
2010 | Un grupo de jóvenes indocumentados de Massachusetts y Nueva York...
2010 | A group of young undocumented immigrants from Massachusetts and New York protested in July 2010 in front of the White House in support of the Dream Act. That was the name given to a bill introduced in 2001 to legalize young immigrants who had arrived to the U.S. as children. It was never approved. Foto: Rubén Gamarra/EFE | Univision
Archivo Dreamers 2012
2012 | Following Congress' inaction and seeking to fulfill the promise of immigration reform, the Obama administration announced DACA, the executive order that would protect hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation and grant them a temporary work permit. "They grew up as Americans and feel part of the country," Obama argued. Foto: White House | Univision
Dreamers Archivo 2012
2012 | Bolivian Diego Mariaca, along with his mother Ingrid Vaca, was among the first to complete documentation to obtain DACA, in a Washington, D.C. office. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Dreamers Archivo 2012 - 2
2012 | Applications for DACA opened on August 15, 2012, which created huge lines of young people with their families at centers like this one in Los Angeles. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
2014 | Obama volvió a usar su poder ejecutivo, pero esta vez con menos é...
2014 | Obama again used his executive power. He announced Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA) and an extension of the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals (DACA) program for those who did not qualify due to their age when it was first launched in 2012. Foto: Michael Reynolds/EFE | Univision
2015-16 | En febrero de 2015 una orden judicial bloqueó DAPA y la amplia...
2015-16 | But Obama's second attempt wasn't successful. In February 2015, a court order blocked DAPA and the DACA extension. It went on to the Supreme Court, which resulted in a tie in June 2016, leaving the two in legal limbo. The original DACA, which benefited some 750,000 young people, remained in effect. Foto: EFE | Univision
2015 | El presidente Barack Obama se reunió en febrero de 2015 con benef...
2015 |President Barack Obama met with beneficiaries of the DACA program in the Oval Office in February 2015. Foto: Win McNamee/Getty Images | Univision
2016 | En la campaña de 2016, con la promesa de deportaciones masivas de...
2016 | The 2016 presidential campaign brought the promise of mass deportations and an end to Obama's executive actions. Immigration activists took to the streets and carried out hundreds of protests against the real estate magnate. Foto: EFE | Univision
2016 | El congresista Luis Gutierrez y varios demócratas pidieron, tras...
2016 | Congressman Luis Gutierrez and several Democrats called for President Barack Obama to use his power to pardon the more than 750,000 undocumented immigrants covered by DACA before leaving the White House. He did not. Foto: Lenin Nolly/EFE | Univision
2017 | Ante la promesa de campaña de Trump de acabar con las acciones ej...
2017 | Given Trump's pledge to end executive action, Republican and Democratic lawmakers worked on a bipartisan bill to protect Dreamers from deportation for an additional three years. That was confirmed by Rep. Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, during a press conference on Thursday, January 12, 2017. Foto: J. Scott Applewhite/AP | Univision
2017 | En su primera rueda de prensa oficial, el portavoz de la Casa Bla...
2017 | In his first official press conference, White House spokesman Sean Spicer did not include ending DACA as a priority of President Donald Trump. Instead, priorities are the border wall and deportations of immigrants with criminal records, he said. Foto: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters | Univision
17 de febrero de 2017.- Una protesta en las puertas de una corte federal...
February 17, 2017 | A protest outside the doors of a federal court in Seattle, Washington, against the arrest of Dreamer Daniel Ramirez Medina. Under the new government, several dreamers - whose permit had expired - have been arrested and even deported. Foto: Karen Ducey/Getty Images | Univision
Trump
April 2017 |Trump has promised to find a humane solution for hundreds of thousands of DACA beneficiaries. In February, he vowed to treat Dreamers “with heart” during a news conference; in April, he said they could “rest easy” because he’d focus his deportation efforts on so-called criminals. However, in Trump's first 100 days, various Dreamers are arrested. Foto: Carolyn Kaster/AP | Univision
Lorella Praeli, directora nacional del voto latino para Hillary for Amer...
April 28, 2017 | Lorella Praeli, one of DACA's most recognizable faces, is named the ACLU's new Immigration Policy Leader. The agency has turned courts and legislatures into a battlefield against Donald Trump and his immigration decisions.
DACA
2017 | Amid fears that the Trump administration might do away with DACA, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have introduced legislation in recent months to protect Dreamers. Passing legislation in Congress to protect undocumented youth has long been an elusive goal, with a number of failed attempts since 2001. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
A woman holds up a sign in support of DACA in front of the White House,...
June 29, 2017 | Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, along with nine state attorneys general and the governor of Idaho, threatened to sue the Trump administration if it does not cancel DACA by September 5. As they await a decision, Dreamers are on edge again. Foto: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin | Univision
