Deadline for DACA arrives

A month after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the rescinding of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, many recipients are still waiting for Congress to work out a deal with the Trump administration for almost 800,000 undocumented people.

October 5 is the deadline for recipients to reapply to a federal program that shielded them from deportations.

According to an Oct. 3 news release from the DHS Office of the Press Secretary, “of the approximately 154,200 individuals whose DACA is set to expire between Sept. 5 and March 5, 2018, just over 106,000 have either renewal requests currently pending, or have already had U.S. Citizenship Immigration Services adjudicate the renewal requests.”

Supporters fo the progam argue that the so-called 'Dreamers' deserve a break as they entered the country as children through no fault of their own. They also cite the economic damage that could result from removing so many productive members of the work force.

A Cato Institute study found that ending the program would cost billions.

"It will impose a massive cost on employers who currently employ these workers. The cost of recruiting and hiring new employees is expensive," the report said.



It added that DACA rescission will cost employers $6.3 billion in employee turnover costs, including recruiting, hiring, and training 720,000 new employees. "Every week for the next two years, U.S. employers will have to terminate 6,914 employees who currently participate in DACA at a weekly cost of $61 million."

Several organizations such as United We Dream have launched online tools to guide DACA recipients through the federal bureaucracy.

