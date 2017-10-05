Deadline for DACA arrives

A month after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the rescinding of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, many recipients are still waiting for Congress to work out a deal with the Trump administration for almost 800,000 undocumented people.
October 5 is the deadline for recipients to reapply to a federal program that shielded them from deportations.
A month after U.S. Attorney General
Jeff Sessions announced the rescinding of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, many recipients are still waiting for Congress to work out a deal with the Trump administration to replace the 2012 Obama-era executive order that shielded nearly 800,000 undocumented people from deportation.
According to an Oct. 3 news release from the DHS Office of the Press Secretary, “of the approximately 154,200 individuals whose DACA is set to expire between Sept. 5 and March 5, 2018, just over 106,000 have either renewal requests currently pending, or have already had U.S. Citizenship Immigration Services adjudicate the renewal requests.”
Supporters fo the progam argue that the so-called 'Dreamers' deserve a break as they entered the country as children through no fault of their own. They also cite the economic damage that could result from removing so many productive members of the work force.
A Cato Institute study found that ending the program would cost billions.
"It will impose a massive cost on employers who currently employ these workers. The cost of recruiting and hiring new employees is expensive," the report said.
It added that DACA rescission will cost employers $6.3 billion in employee turnover costs, including recruiting, hiring, and training 720,000 new employees. "Every week for the next two years, U.S. employers will have to terminate 6,914 employees who currently participate in DACA at a weekly cost of $61 million."
Several organizations such as United We Dream have launched
online tools to guide DACA recipients through the federal bureaucracy.
History of the Dreamer struggle: five years of DACA
2010 | A group of young undocumented immigrants from Massachusetts and New York protested in July 2010 in front of the White House in support of the Dream Act. That was the name given to a bill introduced in 2001 to legalize young immigrants who had arrived to the U.S. as children. It was never approved.
Foto: Rubén Gamarra/EFE | Univision
2012 | Following Congress' inaction and seeking to fulfill the promise of immigration reform, the Obama administration announced DACA, the executive order that would protect hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation and grant them a temporary work permit. "They grew up as Americans and feel part of the country," Obama argued.
Foto: White House | Univision
2012 | Bolivian Diego Mariaca, along with his mother Ingrid Vaca, was among the first to complete documentation to obtain DACA, in a Washington, D.C. office.
Foto: Getty Images | Univision
2012 | Applications for DACA opened on August 15, 2012, which created huge lines of young people with their families at centers like this one in Los Angeles.
Foto: Getty Images | Univision
2014 | Obama again used his executive power. He announced Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA) and an extension of the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals (DACA) program for those who did not qualify due to their age when it was first launched in 2012.
Foto: Michael Reynolds/EFE | Univision
2015-16 | But Obama's second attempt wasn't successful. In February 2015, a court order blocked DAPA and the DACA extension. It went on to the Supreme Court, which resulted in a tie in June 2016, leaving the two in legal limbo. The original DACA, which benefited some 750,000 young people, remained in effect.
Foto: EFE | Univision
2015 |President Barack Obama met with beneficiaries of the DACA program in the Oval Office in February 2015.
Foto: Win McNamee/Getty Images | Univision
2016 | The 2016 presidential campaign brought the promise of mass deportations and an end to Obama's executive actions. Immigration activists took to the streets and carried out hundreds of protests against the real estate magnate.
Foto: EFE | Univision
2016 | Congressman Luis Gutierrez and several Democrats called for President Barack Obama to use his power to pardon the more than 750,000 undocumented immigrants covered by DACA before leaving the White House. He did not.
Foto: Lenin Nolly/EFE | Univision
2017 | Given Trump's pledge to end executive action, Republican and Democratic lawmakers worked on a bipartisan bill to protect Dreamers from deportation for an additional three years. That was confirmed by Rep. Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, during a press conference on Thursday, January 12, 2017.
Foto: J. Scott Applewhite/AP | Univision
2017 | In his first official press conference, White House spokesman Sean Spicer did not include ending DACA as a priority of President Donald Trump. Instead, priorities are the border wall and deportations of immigrants with criminal records, he said.
Foto: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters | Univision
February 17, 2017 | A protest outside the doors of a federal court in Seattle, Washington, against the arrest of Dreamer Daniel Ramirez Medina. Under the new government, several dreamers - whose permit had expired - have been arrested and even deported.
Foto: Karen Ducey/Getty Images | Univision
April 2017 |Trump has promised to find a humane solution for hundreds of thousands of DACA beneficiaries. In February, he vowed to treat Dreamers “with heart” during a news conference; in April, he said they could “rest easy” because he’d focus his deportation efforts on so-called criminals. However, in Trump's first 100 days, various Dreamers are arrested.
Foto: Carolyn Kaster/AP | Univision
April 28, 2017 | Lorella Praeli, one of DACA's most recognizable faces, is named the ACLU's new Immigration Policy Leader. The agency has turned courts and legislatures into a battlefield against Donald Trump and his immigration decisions.
2017 | Amid fears that the Trump administration might do away with DACA, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have introduced legislation in recent months to protect Dreamers. Passing legislation in Congress to protect undocumented youth has long been an elusive goal, with a number of failed attempts since 2001.
Foto: Getty Images | Univision
June 29, 2017 | Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, along with nine state attorneys general and the governor of Idaho, threatened to sue the Trump administration if it does not cancel DACA by September 5. As they await a decision, Dreamers are on edge again.
Foto: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin | Univision