Valentina Acosta is Alejandra in 'El Chapo'

ALEJANDRA

Valentina Acosta is Alejandra in El Chapo, is El Chapo’s first wife and mother of his son, known as “El Quinto”. She is the only person that knows El Chapo before he gained a reputation, a fact that places her on the same level as him, as it is an advantage that none other of his women have.

 

El Chapo

First wife of El Chapo and mother of his son.

She is the only person that knows 'El Chapo' before he gained a reputation, a fact that places her on the same level as him, as it is an advantage that none other of his women have.

' El Chapo' Trailer

Mira el tráiler de 'El Chapo', la serie de Univision que cuenta la historia del peligroso narcotraficante Joaquín Guzmán Loera /Univision Story House
