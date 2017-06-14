publicidad
This was the opening of the series 'El Chapo': Joaquín Guzmán Loera meets Pablo Escobar

El estreno de la serie &#39;El Chapo&#39;. &#39;El Chapo&#39; Guzmán conoce a Pablo Escobar
This was the opening of the series 'El Chapo': Joaquín Guzmán Loera meets Pablo Escobar

This was the opening of the series 'El Chapo': Joaquín Guzmán Loera meets Pablo Escobar

Joaquín Guzmán Loera begins his narco-tunnel strategy to impress Pablo Escobar in the first chapter of the series 'El Chapo'. His ambitions leave a trail of blood.

Por: Univision
Pablo Escobar tested the power of 'El Chapo' to traffic his drug Univision Story House

At the beginning of the series 'El Chapo', he highlighted the ambitious and violent personality of Joaquín Guzmán Loera and his first big steps in the powerful Guadalajara Cartel with which the drug trafficker from Badiraguato, Sinaloa, began to build his empire.

'El Chapo' begins his ascent

In 1985, drug trafficking was in hands of Guadalajara Cartel, and its leader was Miguel Angel, 'The Boss of the Bosses', who had under his command people in charge handling the business in the different states in Mexico.

'El Chapo' was a subordinate who tried to excel to become the big boss. With the purpose of convincing Miguel Angel, Joaquin built his first tunnel with which he intended to transport a significant amount of cocaine from Mexico to the United States and, as soon as he had it ready, asked 'The Boss of the Bosses' to introduce him with Pablo Escobar, leader of Medellin Cartel, to make him the proposal to move the drug in record time.

But the cocaine business already owned by Amado, so Miguel Angel asked him to continue with his duties as a subordinate and stop creating disorder. Before this happened, the ambition of "El Chapo" was ignited even more and decided to look for the Colombian drug trafficker on his own.

Joaquín Guzmán Loera offered to move the cocaine in 48 hours, that is, an unbelievable time from Colombia to the United States. When he succeeded, he stunned the great drug lords and set his first step to climb into the great spheres of drug trafficking.

From this moment on, 'El Chapo' already showed that he was capable of everything to get to the top. When he finished moving the cocaine from Mexico to the United States, he did not hesitate to order 'El Güero' to murder all workers who helped him build the tunnel so that no one could betray him.

