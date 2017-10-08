'El Chapo' started a violent war

In order to reinforce ‘La Federación’, Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán started a violent war among cartels.

Season two is almost halfway through, and episode four deals with the war between ‘El Chapo’ (Marco de la O) and the Gulf cartel. Now that Don Sol (Humberto Busto) is head of the police, and after his bad experience with the president and his wife, he knows he shouldn’t let anyone move his strings ever again, which makes his deal with ‘El Chapo’ somewhat dangerous and fragile.



'Los Emes' defeated 'El Chapo': episode 4 in photos In episode four of 'El Chapo's season two, Raciel Cárdenas, the Gulf cartel leader, showed no mercy when he threatened several men and took their companies away. They had worked for their businesses all their lives, but he was cruel and forced them to relinquish everything out of fear of being tortured or killed. After getting what he wanted, the Gulf 'Patrón' had 'El Cano', his main gunman, kill the victims one by one. On the other hand, 'El Chapo' sent Arturo Beltrán Leyda to Acapulco, to recruit 'La Muñeca' and give him a task. 'La Muñeca' started following Guzmán Loera's orders immediately. Together, they traveled to Nuevo Laredo to meet Raciel and his dangerous men. Upon arrival to the meeting place, 'El Chapo' saw 'Los Emes', the Gulf's famous military group of men trained by American and Israeli soldiers who followed 'El Cano's orders. When Guzmán Loera had Raciel and 'Tony Tormenta' in front of him, he proposed to move cocaine through their territory. The two brothers explained their fees and conditions. After brief negotiations, they agreed. 'El Chapo' informed them that 'La Muñeca' would be in charge of all negotiations. After closing the deal, Raciel had his men follow 'La Muñeca' very closely. But Raciel didn't know that the drug lord from Sinaloa was planning his fall. Right away, 'Don Sol' answered his call and told him he'd soon receive the information necessary for the arrest. In exchange, he asked for the Nuevo Laredo city square for himself. Little by little, 'La Muñeca' made arrangements for the attack of 'La Federación' and the fall of Raciel Cárdenas. He took advantage of his old friends in order to study the enemy's every movement and found his safe houses. After the first successful delivery, 'La Muñeca' gave Raciel and 'Tony Tormenta' the payment they had agreed before. In the meeting, 'La Muñeca' was witness to his enemies' cruelty when they murdered one of their victims in front of him. In the meantime, the GAFES were getting ready to strike a deadly blow at the Gulf cartel. 'El Uno' was surprised when 'El Jaguar' asked him to analyze the situation because 'Los Emes' were dangerous men. However, 'El Uno' assured him there was no turning back from the attack. 'El Chapo' gathered the members of 'La Federación' to explain how he planned to capture Raciel Cárdenas and take Nuevo Laredo. His hitmen and the police would arrest Cárdenas at his ranch during a party he was planning to throw. 'Don Sol's men would attack while the 'Federación' waited for the right moment to take hold of the territory. After the party, Raciel Cárdenas was ready to rest, unaware of the hell that would soon break loose. To his surprise, federal agents attacked the ranch. The Nuevo Laredo drug lord fled on foot; he ran through several houses. But to no avail: the police caught him near his ranch. 'El Cano' noticed the situation his boss was in and organized a rescue operation right away. In the meantime, 'El Chapo' heard of the successful arrest of Raciel Cárdenas. He ordered his men to kidnap 'Tony Tormenta' and get in control of the territory. The GAFES and all the hitmen armed themselves and followed his orders. The Gulf cartel men were taken by surprised and murdered in more than one place. Meanwhile, 'El Cano' followed Raciel's convoy and attempted a perilous rescue. Making use of all his military skills, he attacked the soldiers that guarded his boss. 'El Jaguar' and 'El Bravo' had reached 'Tony Tormenta's safe house and were about to catch him. 'El Chapo' was happy at the news: all his enemies were falling effortlessly for him. But soon the confrontations would turn. Once he heard of the attack from the Sinaloa men, 'El Cano' decided to abort Raciel's rescue mission and return to defend their territory. 'El Chapo' gave 'Los Emes' an ultimatum: leave the squares in no more than 24 hours. But 'El Cano' ordered a violent counterattack and regrouped all his men. 'Los Emes' went out to regain their territory through endless violence. 'El Jaguar' and 'El Bravo' had finally captured 'Tony Tormenta'. But the unexpected arrival of 'Los Emes' forced them to face the possibility of death. A special tank frightened 'El Jaguar'. 'El Cano' started to eliminate his enemies from inside the vehicle: there was a cloud of blood and dust. 'El Jaguar' and 'El Bravo' had no choice: they freed 'Tony Tormenta'. 'El Chapo' followed the news by radio and was sorry to hear about the reversal in his plans. Luckily, 'El Jaguar' and 'El Bravo' managed to escape 'Los Emes's hunt. 'El Uno' ultimately informed 'El Chapo' of the bad news and the imminent retreat. Joaquín Guzmán Loera authorized the retreat and lamented the failed attack in Nuevo Laredo. 'Tony Tormenta' congratulated 'El Cano' on his successful actions and assured him they'd soon find the opportunity to get revenge. However, the leader of 'Los Emes' announced that they'd be taking the reins of the organization during the war against 'La Federación'. After the battle in Nuevo Laredo, 'Don Sol' informed the media of Raciel Cárdenas' capture. Ismael was dumbfounded about 'Los Emes's furious reaction. He was certain it wouldn't be easy to wipe them out. 'El Chapo' was also impressed by 'El Cano's leadership, but he assured everyone 'La Federación' would win the war. In another meeting of members of 'La Federación', 'Rodolfillo' confronted 'El Chapo' on the failed attack to the Gulf cartel and withdrew his support. Guzmán Loera explained they had to take care of 'Los Emes' because of the danger they meant for the organization and the benefits their absence would bring them later. 'Rodolfillo' couldn't stand his words any longer: he stormed out swearing not to be part of 'La Federación' ever again. A few moments later, 'Rodolfillo' and his brother 'Chente' talked about what happened in the bar. The younger brother of 'El Señor de los Cielos' noticed 'El Jaguar' was in that bar and started watching him closely. 'Rodolfillo' headed to the bathroom to talk to him and apologize for his behavior at the meeting; 'El Jaguar' assured him it was okay. 'Rodolfillo' took advantage of the situation and shot 'El Jaguar' on the back of the head. 'El Jaguar's body lay on a big puddle of blood. Later, 'Rodolfillo' showed up furious in a movie theatre; he had ordered his wife to stay home and she disobeyed. He immediately took her and his daughter out of the mall. Surprisingly, 'El Uno' showed up in the parking lot and murdered 'Rodolfillo' and his wife. 'El Chapo' and Ismael had planned the attack, so they were informed when it was done. Ismael assured his 'compadre' that the worst was yet to come. How will 'El Chapo' deal with 'Los Emes', and how will 'Chente' react once he knows his brother is dead? Find out on Sundays at 10PM/9C on Univision.

The cartel federation has a few problems, although its existence is already undeniable. The younger of the two Juárez cartel leaders, Rodolfillo, refuses to work for Joaquín under the supervision of the Bernal Leyda brothers.



Joaquín sends Arturo Bernal Leyda (Antonio de la Vega) to recruit ‘La Muñeca’, one of the best product transporters in Acapulco, and assigns him to a strategic Nuevo Laredo location. This territory belongs to Raciel and El Cano (Harold Torres), leaders of their own clandestine paramilitary group: ‘Los Emes’.

Rodolfillo signs his death sentence when he impulsively kills one of Joaquín’s elite soldiers. ‘El Chapo’ gets furious, so he sends someone to murder Rodolfillo together with his wife and daughter outside of a movie theatre. The girl survives the attack, but is obviously traumatized.



Joaquín dreams of using his escape to establish a new regime. He wants to travel incognito once all the cartels are organized and ready to work on their own according to their deal with the DEA, but his plan fails when Conrado Sol ambushes and captures Raciel, who is afraid of running into ‘El Güero’ in Almoloya.



Enemies once again, Sol and ‘El Chapo’ are both aware that Alarcón’s arrival to presidency is dangerous for them. The conflict between cartels has grown; several members of the Michoacán Family and a few of Guzmán Loera’s allies have been killed and hung from bridges in the streets. Each conflict will probably escalate to unseen proportions: war has begun.

