En aras de consolidar ‘La Federación’, Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán no dio tregua a sus detractores.
'El Chapo' started a violent war

In order to reinforce ‘La Federación’, Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán started a violent war among cartels.

Miguel Cane
Por:
Miguel Cane

Season two is almost halfway through, and episode four deals with the war between ‘El Chapo’ (Marco de la O) and the Gulf cartel. Now that Don Sol (Humberto Busto) is head of the police, and after his bad experience with the president and his wife, he knows he shouldn’t let anyone move his strings ever again, which makes his deal with ‘El Chapo’ somewhat dangerous and fragile.

'Los Emes' defeated 'El Chapo': episode 4 in photos
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
In episode four of ‘El Chapo’s season two, Raciel Cárdenas, the Gulf cartel leader, showed no mercy when he threatened several men and took their companies away. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
They had worked for their businesses all their lives, but he was cruel and forced them to relinquish everything out of fear of being tortured or killed. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
After getting what he wanted, the Gulf ‘Patrón’ had ‘El Cano’, his main gunman, kill the victims one by one. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
On the other hand, ‘El Chapo’ sent Arturo Beltrán Leyda to Acapulco, to recruit ‘La Muñeca’ and give him a task. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
‘La Muñeca’ started following Guzmán Loera’s orders immediately. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
Together, they traveled to Nuevo Laredo to meet Raciel and his dangerous men. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
Upon arrival to the meeting place, ‘El Chapo’ saw ‘Los Emes’, the Gulf’s famous military group of men trained by American and Israeli soldiers who followed ‘El Cano’s orders. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
When Guzmán Loera had Raciel and ‘Tony Tormenta’ in front of him, he proposed to move cocaine through their territory. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
The two brothers explained their fees and conditions. After brief negotiations, they agreed. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
‘El Chapo’ informed them that ‘La Muñeca’ would be in charge of all negotiations. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
After closing the deal, Raciel had his men follow ‘La Muñeca’ very closely. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
But Raciel didn’t know that the drug lord from Sinaloa was planning his fall. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
Right away, ‘Don Sol’ answered his call and told him he’d soon receive the information necessary for the arrest. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
In exchange, he asked for the Nuevo Laredo city square for himself. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
Little by little, ‘La Muñeca’ made arrangements for the attack of ‘La Federación’ and the fall of Raciel Cárdenas. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
He took advantage of his old friends in order to study the enemy’s every movement and found his safe houses. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
After the first successful delivery, ‘La Muñeca’ gave Raciel and ‘Tony Tormenta’ the payment they had agreed before. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
In the meeting, ‘La Muñeca’ was witness to his enemies’ cruelty when they murdered one of their victims in front of him. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
In the meantime, the GAFES were getting ready to strike a deadly blow at the Gulf cartel. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
‘El Uno’ was surprised when ‘El Jaguar’ asked him to analyze the situation because ‘Los Emes’ were dangerous men. However, ‘El Uno’ assured him there was no turning back from the attack. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
‘El Chapo’ gathered the members of ‘La Federación’ to explain how he planned to capture Raciel Cárdenas and take Nuevo Laredo. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
His hitmen and the police would arrest Cárdenas at his ranch during a party he was planning to throw. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
‘Don Sol’s men would attack while the ‘Federación’ waited for the right moment to take hold of the territory. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
After the party, Raciel Cárdenas was ready to rest, unaware of the hell that would soon break loose. To his surprise, federal agents attacked the ranch. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
The Nuevo Laredo drug lord fled on foot; he ran through several houses. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
But to no avail: the police caught him near his ranch. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
‘El Cano’ noticed the situation his boss was in and organized a rescue operation right away. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
In the meantime, ‘El Chapo’ heard of the successful arrest of Raciel Cárdenas. He ordered his men to kidnap ‘Tony Tormenta’ and get in control of the territory. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
The GAFES and all the hitmen armed themselves and followed his orders. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
The Gulf cartel men were taken by surprised and murdered in more than one place. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
Meanwhile, ‘El Cano’ followed Raciel’s convoy and attempted a perilous rescue. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
Making use of all his military skills, he attacked the soldiers that guarded his boss. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
‘El Jaguar' and ‘El Bravo’ had reached ‘Tony Tormenta’s safe house and were about to catch him. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
‘El Chapo’ was happy at the news: all his enemies were falling effortlessly for him. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
But soon the confrontations would turn. Once he heard of the attack from the Sinaloa men, ‘El Cano’ decided to abort Raciel’s rescue mission and return to defend their territory. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
‘El Chapo’ gave ‘Los Emes’ an ultimatum: leave the squares in no more than 24 hours. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
But ‘El Cano’ ordered a violent counterattack and regrouped all his men. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
‘Los Emes’ went out to regain their territory through endless violence. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
‘El Jaguar’ and ‘El Bravo’ had finally captured ‘Tony Tormenta’. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
But the unexpected arrival of ‘Los Emes’ forced them to face the possibility of death. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
A special tank frightened ‘El Jaguar’. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
‘El Cano’ started to eliminate his enemies from inside the vehicle: there was a cloud of blood and dust. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
‘El Jaguar’ and ‘El Bravo’ had no choice: they freed ‘Tony Tormenta’. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
‘El Chapo’ followed the news by radio and was sorry to hear about the reversal in his plans. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
Luckily, ‘El Jaguar’ and ‘El Bravo’ managed to escape ‘Los Emes’s hunt. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
‘El Uno’ ultimately informed ‘El Chapo’ of the bad news and the imminent retreat. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
Joaquín Guzmán Loera authorized the retreat and lamented the failed attack in Nuevo Laredo. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
‘Tony Tormenta’ congratulated ‘El Cano’ on his successful actions and assured him they’d soon find the opportunity to get revenge. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
However, the leader of ‘Los Emes’ announced that they’d be taking the reins of the organization during the war against ‘La Federación’. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
After the battle in Nuevo Laredo, ‘Don Sol’ informed the media of Raciel Cárdenas’ capture. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
Ismael was dumbfounded about ‘Los Emes’s furious reaction. He was certain it wouldn’t be easy to wipe them out. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
‘El Chapo’ was also impressed by ‘El Cano’s leadership, but he assured everyone ‘La Federación’ would win the war. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
In another meeting of members of ‘La Federación’, ‘Rodolfillo’ confronted ‘El Chapo’ on the failed attack to the Gulf cartel and withdrew his support. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
Guzmán Loera explained they had to take care of ‘Los Emes’ because of the danger they meant for the organization and the benefits their absence would bring them later. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
‘Rodolfillo’ couldn’t stand his words any longer: he stormed out swearing not to be part of ‘La Federación’ ever again. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
A few moments later, ‘Rodolfillo’ and his brother 'Chente' talked about what happened in the bar. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
The younger brother of ‘El Señor de los Cielos’ noticed ‘El Jaguar’ was in that bar and started watching him closely. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
‘Rodolfillo’ headed to the bathroom to talk to him and apologize for his behavior at the meeting; ‘El Jaguar’ assured him it was okay. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
‘Rodolfillo’ took advantage of the situation and shot ‘El Jaguar’ on the back of the head. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
‘El Jaguar’s body lay on a big puddle of blood. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
Later, ‘Rodolfillo’ showed up furious in a movie theatre; he had ordered his wife to stay home and she disobeyed. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
He immediately took her and his daughter out of the mall. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Univision Story House
Surprisingly, ‘El Uno’ showed up in the parking lot and murdered ‘Rodolfillo’ and his wife. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
‘El Chapo’ and Ismael had planned the attack, so they were informed when it was done. Ismael assured his ‘compadre’ that the worst was yet to come. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 4
How will ‘El Chapo’ deal with ‘Los Emes’, and how will 'Chente' react once he knows his brother is dead? Find out on Sundays at 10PM/9C on Univision. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision

The cartel federation has a few problems, although its existence is already undeniable. The younger of the two Juárez cartel leaders, Rodolfillo, refuses to work for Joaquín under the supervision of the Bernal Leyda brothers.

Joaquín sends Arturo Bernal Leyda (Antonio de la Vega) to recruit ‘La Muñeca’, one of the best product transporters in Acapulco, and assigns him to a strategic Nuevo Laredo location. This territory belongs to Raciel and El Cano (Harold Torres), leaders of their own clandestine paramilitary group: ‘Los Emes’.

Rodolfillo signs his death sentence when he impulsively kills one of Joaquín’s elite soldiers. ‘El Chapo’ gets furious, so he sends someone to murder Rodolfillo together with his wife and daughter outside of a movie theatre. The girl survives the attack, but is obviously traumatized.

'Rodolfillo' and his wife were murdered on 'El Chapo's orders Univision Story House

Joaquín dreams of using his escape to establish a new regime. He wants to travel incognito once all the cartels are organized and ready to work on their own according to their deal with the DEA, but his plan fails when Conrado Sol ambushes and captures Raciel, who is afraid of running into ‘El Güero’ in Almoloya.

'El Chapo' - 'El Chapo's men were slaughtered by 'El Cano' and the army of 'Los Emes' - Scene of the day Univision Story House

Enemies once again, Sol and ‘El Chapo’ are both aware that Alarcón’s arrival to presidency is dangerous for them. The conflict between cartels has grown; several members of the Michoacán Family and a few of Guzmán Loera’s allies have been killed and hung from bridges in the streets. Each conflict will probably escalate to unseen proportions: war has begun.

