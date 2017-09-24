‘El Chapo’ received the royal treatment when he escaped from jail

The mighty drug lord escaped the Puente Grande Penitentiary thanks to the authorities and through the front door.

The adventures of Joaquín Guzmán Loera (Marco de la O) continue on the second episode of season two. Now we get to see the other side of last episode’s events: Joaquín planning his escape from the Puente Grande Penitentiary in Jalisco and corrupting every link of the power chain, from guards to heads of police and the general attorney. He doles out gold bars, money, favors and more throughout the prison system so he can leave triumphantly, like he owns the place.



Meanwhile, Don Sol (Humberto Busto) is having a hard time. He lost his influence after the fall of the Institutional Party that held the power for 70 years, and now he is in a fragile political and emotional state. The new president (Juan Pablo Gamboa Cook) is not a politician but an entrepreneur, and as such, he doesn’t have the necessary grit to handle the cartels.



When Don Sol approaches the president’s wife, the person with the most influence over his decisions, she betrays him by making him think she’ll support him, when she actually has no intention of making agreements with drug dealers.



Joaquín’s proposal of creating a coalition of leaders is not well received at the Bernal Leyda mansion. Upon noticing their hesitance, Joaquín decides to take matters into his own hands and destroy the Avendaños ‘for free’ so he can reclaim his place amongst them after the death of ‘El Señor de los Cielos’.

The DEA refuses to help Don Sol because they think their alliance with the Avendaño Brothers is more solid. They reiterate their notion after capturing ‘El Pollo’, Joaquín’s younger brother. However, Don Sol gets a hunch that something’s wrong. He follows his gut on the path of recovering power, either alongside the presidency or as a member of congress.

The president is weak and his wife pressures him: he can’t strike a pact with the drug lords because that would mean sticking with the same old uses and practices of the Institutional Party.



Meanwhile, the DEA never suspects ‘El Chapo’ has personally set a trap for them. Now, ‘El Chapo’ must train his eldest son with Alejandra and include him in the business, whether he likes the idea or not.

Don Sol finds out about the DEA’s intentions and finds a possible advantage: he contacts Joaquín and offers to help release his brother in exchange for vengeance against the president and the restoration of his influences.

