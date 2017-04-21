'El Chapo' premieres on April 23 and here we tell you how to enjoy the whole digital experience

The series 'El Chapo' will bring to the screen the story of one of the most dangerous drug lords of our times, like you have never seen it before. In Univision.com, the Univision app, Univision Now and Univision Conecta we have the best content of the series so you don’t miss out on this stunning co-production of Univision Story House and Netflix. Here we tell you how to find episodes, interviews, photos and much more of 'El Chapo'.

Where can you see the full episodes?

Each episode of the series El Chapo will be available the day after it has been aired, in Univision.com or downloading the applications of Univision and Univision Now, so that you can see them where you want. Also, you have the possibility to see the episodes in Spanish or with subtitles in English. (Hyperlink to instructions)



In Univision.com, follow these steps:



Enter ElChapolaserie.com and look for the official site of El Chapo series.

Enter the Episodes’’ section and click on the episode you want to see.

A window will appear, and you will have to select your TV service provider. To watch the video, enter the username and password you already have with your provider. (With link to the authentication video)



In the Univision app, follow these steps:



Download the app in your device from App Store or Google Play .

or . Search and select 'El Chapo' the Soap Operas and Series menu.

Enter the Episodes’ section and click on the one you want to see.

A window will appear, and you will have to select your TV service provider. To watch the video, enter the username and password you already have with your provider. (With link to the authentication video)

In the Univision Now app, follow these steps:



Go to Univisionnow.com and click on the “Start your free trial” button.

Enter your email and password. Select your preferred plan, you can choose the monthly subscription for $ 5.99 or the annual subscription for $ 49.99, and enter your credit card.

Download the app on your device from the App Store or Google Play .

or . Now you can enjoy the episode of El Chapo live every Sunday at 8 PM/7C on Univision Now. You can go back up to 72 hours and see the most recent episode of El Chapo from the last 7 days.

El Chapo series has a lot more for you

You will also be able to see 'El Chapo Unlimited', our exclusive after show live through Univision's Facebook account after each episode on the official site of El Chapo.

You can also find interviews with the cast, behind the scenes, trivia, photos and the best moments of the series.

And if you like to interact while watching the series you can download our application Univision Conecta, with which you can solve puzzles and accumulate points, answer trivia and participate in our games El Chapo. Download it here. (Hyperlink download application).



The episodes of El Chapo and El Chapo Unlimited are only available in the United States. If you are out of the country you will be able to enjoy the series very soon, so don’t forget to keep track of the series co-produced by Univision Story House and Netflix.

