El Chapo experiencia
El Chapo

'El Chapo' premieres on April 23 and here we tell you how to enjoy the whole digital experience

We have full episodes and the best content of the series. Here we tell you how to find episodes, interviews, photos and much more of 'El Chapo'

Por: Univision
Extended trailer: 'El Chapo', capítulo 1 /Univision Story House

The series 'El Chapo' will bring to the screen the story of one of the most dangerous drug lords of our times, like you have never seen it before. In Univision.com, the Univision app, Univision Now and Univision Conecta we have the best content of the series so you don’t miss out on this stunning co-production of Univision Story House and Netflix. Here we tell you how to find episodes, interviews, photos and much more of 'El Chapo'.

Where can you see the full episodes?

Each episode of the series El Chapo will be available the day after it has been aired, in Univision.com or downloading the applications of Univision and Univision Now, so that you can see them where you want. Also, you have the possibility to see the episodes in Spanish or with subtitles in English. (Hyperlink to instructions)


In Univision.com, follow these steps:

  • Enter ElChapolaserie.com and look for the official site of El Chapo series.
  • Enter the Episodes’’ section and click on the episode you want to see.
  • A window will appear, and you will have to select your TV service provider. To watch the video, enter the username and password you already have with your provider. (With link to the authentication video)


In the Univision app, follow these steps:

  • Download the app in your device from App Store or Google Play.
  • Search and select 'El Chapo' the Soap Operas and Series menu.
  • Enter the Episodes’ section and click on the one you want to see.
  • A window will appear, and you will have to select your TV service provider. To watch the video, enter the username and password you already have with your provider. (With link to the authentication video)
In the Univision Now app, follow these steps:

  • Go to Univisionnow.com and click on the “Start your free trial” button.
  • Enter your email and password. Select your preferred plan, you can choose the monthly subscription for $ 5.99 or the annual subscription for $ 49.99, and enter your credit card.
  • Download the app on your device from the App Store or Google Play.
  • Now you can enjoy the episode of El Chapo live every Sunday at 8 PM/7C on Univision Now. You can go back up to 72 hours and see the most recent episode of El Chapo from the last 7 days.
Mira Univision y UniMás en VIVO donde y cuando quieras con Univision Now /Univision


El Chapo series has a lot more for you

You will also be able to see 'El Chapo Unlimited', our exclusive after show live through Univision's Facebook account after each episode on the official site of El Chapo.

You can also find interviews with the cast, behind the scenes, trivia, photos and the best moments of the series.

And if you like to interact while watching the series you can download our application Univision Conecta, with which you can solve puzzles and accumulate points, answer trivia and participate in our games El Chapo. Download it here. (Hyperlink download application).

Conoce a los personajes de la serie 'El Chapo'
Personajes serie El Chapo
Marco de la O da vida a Joaquín Guzmán Loera, el temido 'Chapo'. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Personajes serie El Chapo
Joaquín Guzmán Loera se convirtió en uno de los narcotraficantes más poderosos de todo el mundo. Creció en la pobreza, por eso su mayor sueño en la adolescencia era ser el patrón más poderoso del negocio del narco. Gracias a que cumplió su meta, convirtió al Cartel de Sinaloa en la organización criminal más poderosa del planeta. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Personajes serie El Chapo
La colombiana Valentina Acosta da vida a 'Alejandra', la primera esposa de 'El Chapo' y madre de su hijo 'El Quinto'. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Personajes serie El Chapo
Es la única persona que conoce lo desde antes de que ganara renombre, una ventaja que ninguna otra de las mujeres del narcotraficante puede tener. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Personajes serie El Chapo
El actor Juan Carlos Olivas interpreta a 'El Güero'. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Personajes serie El Chapo
Forma una alianza con 'El Chapo' y juntos confrontan a los Avendaño. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Personajes serie El Chapo
Alejandro Aguilar es 'Toño', uno de los sicarios más temibles de 'El Chapo'. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Personajes serie El Chapo
Es un exmilitar, francotirador y experto en el manejo de armas pequeñas. 'Toño' es un hombre de acción, no de palabras. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Personajes serie El Chapo
Humberto Busto encarna a 'Conrado Sol', mejor conocido como 'Don Sol'. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Personajes serie El Chapo
Su único objetivo en la vida es convertirse en presidente de México, para lograrlo no dudará en hacer relaciones y negocios con grandes organizaciones criminales. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Personajes serie El Chapo
Hernán Romo interpreta a 'Benjamín Avendaño', uno de los principales enemigos de Joaquín Guzmán Loera. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Personajes serie El Chapo
Es uno de los líderes del Cartel de Tijuana, es el cerebro de la parte operativa de la organización. Tiene una guerra a muerte con 'El Chapo'. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Personajes serie El Chapo
'Alejandra', su primera esposa, ha sido una de las mujeres más iportantes en la vida de Guzmán Loera. Pero también 'Chío'. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Personajes serie El Chapo
La actriz veracruzana Teté Espinoza da vida a 'Chío', una de las amantes y cómplices del narcotraficante. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Personajes serie El Chapo
A lo largo de su vida ha estado rodeado de mujeres, aunque no todas en el plano sentimental. 'La Licenciada' (Mariana Gajá) convivirá con él cuando esté en la cárcel. 'Carmelita' (Laura Junco) era la esposa de su mejor amigo 'El Rayo'. 'Alejandra', su primera esposa. 'Chío' su amante y cómplice. 'Guadalupe' (Abril Schreiber) la esposa del 'Güero', uno de sus aliados. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Personajes serie El Chapo
'Don Sol' se convertirá en su aliado pero también en su peor enemigo. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
Personajes serie El Chapo
No te pierdas el estreno mundial de la serie 'El Chapo' el 23 de abril a las 8PM/7C por Univision. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision

The episodes of El Chapo and El Chapo Unlimited are only available in the United States. If you are out of the country you will be able to enjoy the series very soon, so don’t forget to keep track of the series co-produced by Univision Story House and Netflix.

