‘El Chapo’ lost his brother and the control of ‘La Federación’ in episode 5 of the series

‘El Chapo’ lost his brother and the control of ‘La Federación’ in episode 5 of the series

Rodolfillo got his revenge on ‘El Chapo’ and put the stability of ‘La Federación’ to the test. Here’s what happened in episode 5.

Miguel Cane
Por:
Miguel Cane
Recap of 'El Chapo' episode 5 - Season 2 Univision Story House

On the one hand, the cartel war is more and more violent, and Joaquín (Marco de la O) will do whatever it takes to keep ‘La Federación’ under control. His rivalry with El Cano (Harold Torres) and the Juarez cartel has reached another level: Chente, wanting to avenge Rodolfillo, strikes a deal with ‘El Cano’ to murder Arturo ‘El Pollo’, Joaquín’s favorite brother.

'El Chapo' and 'Don Sol' imposed Mexico’s new president
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
In the sixth episode of season two of ‘El Chapo’, México’s 64th president was facing a government crisis thanks to his failed campaign promises and the grave insecurity and drug trafficking issues. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
'El Chapo' y 'Don Sol' impusieron al nuevo presidente de M&eacute;xico:...
Besides, the very recent presidential election polls were placing the opposing candidate at the top. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Knowing the government might take a new direction, ‘Don Sol’ met in secret with Andrés Labrador’s campaign manager. Conrado congratulated him for the encouraging polls and his indisputable victory on the future presidential elections. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
However, ‘Don Sol’ suffered a reversal of fortune on his aspirations of remaining in the government: ‘El Profesor’ informed him that his party’s candidate wouldn’t need him and that his administration wouldn’t negotiate with cartels. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
‘Don Sol’ assured him that the next leader would need someone to make pacts with the organized crime, but still left the meeting politically hurt. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Meanwhile, ‘El Chapo’ was attentively following Andrés Labrador’s conferences, in which he accused the governing parties of taking part of the same old power mafia. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
The drug lord’s face turned grim when he heard the politician would incarcerate all corrupt elements and their associates. Guzmán Loera knew very well his business was in danger with such a man in power. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
He immediately called ‘Don Sol’ and demanded he played his cards well in order to leave his agreements intact. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Conrado assured him that Labrador wouldn’t make it to the presidency, no matter what. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
His first move was to meet with Felipe Alarcón, presidential candidate for the PAD and the governing regime, last on the exit polls. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Conrado offered him to destroy Andrés Labrador’s public image in exchange for the Ministry of Public Security during his tenure. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Alarcón asked him for proof of his power and promised him to meet his conditions. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
On their war against ‘Los Emes’, ‘El Chapo’s men were fighting sanguinary battles. The man from Sinaloa decided to face them one on one upon hearing they’d invaded his territory. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
In order to fight them, he asked ‘El Uno’ to recruit a strong team. He would get ‘Los Emes’ out of his territory himself. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
At the Federal Police Headquarters, Conrado put his team up to the task of investigating Labrador’s past. However, his men informed him he had no shady antecedents, or secrets that would endanger his honesty. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
But ‘Don Sol’ decided to investigate his closest circle: he suspected Labrador’s own men were tainted by ambition. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
The chosen pawn was ‘El Profesor’, who met with entrepreneur Carlos Almada to receive several wads of money for his candidate’s campaign. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Even though Labrador ordered him not to meet with the entrepreneur, ‘El Profesor’ disregarded his instructions and met with him, not knowing he was being recorded by hidden cameras. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
‘Don Sol’ was preparing the perfect hit to sink Felipe Alarcon’s rival. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Meanwhile, ‘El Chapo’ was getting ready to lead the raid that would banish ‘El Cano’s men from the Canelas region. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Before leaving, he faced ‘El Moreno’s complaints. His own son demanded him to avenge the death of ‘El Pollo’, but the leader of 'La Federación' explained that the business must prevail before vengeance. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Surprisingly, ‘El Profesor’ found out that his party had arranged an interview with ‘Poncho El Payaso’ a famous TV host. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
On said interview they showed the videos where ‘El Professor’ was seen stashing Carlos Almada’s money. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
From the comfort of his home, ‘Don Sol’ was enjoying the revelation and ‘Poncho’s reprimand to ‘El Profesor’. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
After the videos were published, Andrés Labrador held a conference in which he blamed his enemies for the hit and denounced a conspiracy against him and his claim to the presidency. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
His collaborators immediately notified him that the setback had affected the voter’s preference and he asked him to investigate who was responsible for the attack. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Moments later, Conrado visited Carlos Almada to thank him for his support and gave him the papers that would allow him to hide in Cuba. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
‘El Chapo’ and his men came before ‘Los Emes’ to destroy them. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Once his enemies were gone, he congratulated his gunmen and asked them to celebrate the event. He also got a party organized to earn the loyalty of the town’s inhabitants. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
But ‘El Chapo’ couldn’t imagine that there he’d find a woman who’d steal his heart. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Elba Coronado attended the party and turned ‘El Chapo’s head. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
‘El Chapo’ appeared at the party and everyone present cheered for him. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
When he saw Elba, he approached her immediately to dance with her and asked her age. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Elba told him she was seventeen, and so he’d have to wait for her to turn 18 to be near her. The drug lord assured her he’d be counting the days. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Meanwhile, Labrador and his campaign managers were desperate after their opponent’s attacks. In a fear-based campaign, they described him as ‘dangerous for Mexico’. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
The candidate didn’t know that ‘Don Sol’ was behind the whole dirty war. Thanks to him, he was tied with Felipe Alarcón in the polls. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Unexpectedly, TV started spreading a video where Carlos Almada claimed there was a complot against Andrés Labrador. From Cuba, he claimed powerful men had joined together in order to keep him away from the presidency. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
There was no time to waste. Labrador called the media to take advantage of the revelation and he explained that the power mafia was afraid of him because they knew he’d put and end to their privileges. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
The 64th president chastized ‘Don Sol’ after the Almada scandal, which was benefitial to Labrador’s campaign. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Conrado and Felipe Alarcón confronted him and talked about how Fidel Castro exposed Almada after being expelled from an international summit that took place in Mexico. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
The president demanded that Conrado fixed the course of the election and threatened him: he’d never have a political position again if Labrador won. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
His men told him of a proposal from the teachers union to Labrador. The head of the union offered to alter the results of several polling stations on the day of the vote, but the candidate refused the offer. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Conrado realized it was the perfect opportunity, he contacted the union to take their offer. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
With his proposal at hand, he called ‘El Chapo’ and asked him for an important sum of money in order to get the presidency. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Guzmán Loera accepted to be a part of the operation to impose the new Mexican ruler. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
On 2nd of July, 2006, Andrés Labrador was ahead in the polls. He followed the election day from his tent, certain he would win. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
The vote-count previews showed Andrés Labrador way ahead of Felipe Alarcón with several points of difference. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
From his office, Conrado looked at the results, worried. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
‘El Chapo’ also watched from his lair, and he talked to Toño about his fear of losing their agreements with the government. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Desperate, ‘Don Sol’ called his contacts to find out if the union had already started the task of adding false votes to the polling stations. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Guzmán Loera was relieved when he heard on TV that the distance among candidates had shortened. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Andrés Labrador heard the news about the regions he had lost and he made the head of the union responsible of the election fraud. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Ultimately, the Federal Election Institute anounced the right wing candidate’s victory. Felipe Alarcón would be the new Mexican president after beating Andrés Labrador by a minimal fraction of votes. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Labrador and his team were devastated and disillusioned by the election results. They knew they had lost because of a fraud. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
The PRP candidate didn’t hesitate to expose the fraud to the media, but the transition of power was decided. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Victorious, ‘Don Sol’ gathered with Felipe Alarcón and the 64th president. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
The president elect congratulated him and assured it would be a pleasure having him in his team as Head of Public Security. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Since his victory was illegitimate and they were already accusing them of fraud, ‘Don Sol’ warned him that his term would be complicated. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
However, Alarcón assured him he’d be known as the president who controled drug-trafficking in Mexico and asked for his advice. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
Moments later, ‘El Chapo’ called Conrado to congratulate him on his successful operation and on remaining inside the government. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 6
‘Don Sol’ informed him that the new president would need him to fulfill his plans. What will they do together? Find out next Sunday at 10PM/9C on Univision. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision


On the other hand, Don Sol (Humberto Busto) asks ‘El Chapo’ not to make a bloodbath of this war. They have enough with ‘Los Emes’ in Guerrero and ‘La Familia Michoacana’. ‘El Chapo’ makes him no promises.

'El Chapo' made Nazario join 'La Federación' Univision Story House

Meanwhile, Conrado Sol finds out that Franco, the young escort he’s been seeing regularly for the past two years, has fallen in love with him. Will he allow himself to feel something for the young man, or will he keep his passion under control in order to exert power properly?

Doña Esperanza confronts ‘El Chapo’ on the death of her son, ‘El Pollo’, and Joaquín doesn’t know what to say when she asks him to give up the business.

'El Chapo' - 'El Chapo's brother was murdered in the revenge of 'Chente' and Raciel - Scene of the day Univision Story House

Revenge is too far from Joaquín at this times of war: keeping ‘La Federación’ intact is his priority. However, ‘El Chapo’ doesn’t forget; Chente should be careful.

Besides, there is something else: ‘El Cano’ wants all the power for himself and he won’t give in. The conflict among them approaches, the series’ rhythm accelerates and we cannot but wait for the big fight to happen.

