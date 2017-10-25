‘El Chapo’ lost his brother and the control of ‘La Federación’ in episode 5 of the series

Rodolfillo got his revenge on ‘El Chapo’ and put the stability of ‘La Federación’ to the test. Here’s what happened in episode 5.
Recap of 'El Chapo' episode 5 - Season 2
On the one hand, the cartel war is more and more violent, and Joaquín (Marco de la O) will do whatever it takes to keep ‘La Federación’ under control. His rivalry with El Cano (Harold Torres) and the Juarez cartel has reached another level: Chente, wanting to avenge Rodolfillo, strikes a deal with ‘El Cano’ to murder Arturo ‘El Pollo’, Joaquín’s favorite brother.
'El Chapo' and 'Don Sol' imposed Mexico’s new president
In the sixth episode of season two of ‘El Chapo’, México’s 64th president was facing a government crisis thanks to his failed campaign promises and the grave insecurity and drug trafficking issues.
Besides, the very recent presidential election polls were placing the opposing candidate at the top.
Knowing the government might take a new direction, ‘Don Sol’ met in secret with Andrés Labrador’s campaign manager. Conrado congratulated him for the encouraging polls and his indisputable victory on the future presidential elections.
However, ‘Don Sol’ suffered a reversal of fortune on his aspirations of remaining in the government: ‘El Profesor’ informed him that his party’s candidate wouldn’t need him and that his administration wouldn’t negotiate with cartels.
‘Don Sol’ assured him that the next leader would need someone to make pacts with the organized crime, but still left the meeting politically hurt.
Meanwhile, ‘El Chapo’ was attentively following Andrés Labrador’s conferences, in which he accused the governing parties of taking part of the same old power mafia.
The drug lord’s face turned grim when he heard the politician would incarcerate all corrupt elements and their associates. Guzmán Loera knew very well his business was in danger with such a man in power.
He immediately called ‘Don Sol’ and demanded he played his cards well in order to leave his agreements intact.
Conrado assured him that Labrador wouldn’t make it to the presidency, no matter what.
His first move was to meet with Felipe Alarcón, presidential candidate for the PAD and the governing regime, last on the exit polls.
Conrado offered him to destroy Andrés Labrador’s public image in exchange for the Ministry of Public Security during his tenure.
Alarcón asked him for proof of his power and promised him to meet his conditions.
On their war against ‘Los Emes’, ‘El Chapo’s men were fighting sanguinary battles. The man from Sinaloa decided to face them one on one upon hearing they’d invaded his territory.
In order to fight them, he asked ‘El Uno’ to recruit a strong team. He would get ‘Los Emes’ out of his territory himself.
At the Federal Police Headquarters, Conrado put his team up to the task of investigating Labrador’s past. However, his men informed him he had no shady antecedents, or secrets that would endanger his honesty.
But ‘Don Sol’ decided to investigate his closest circle: he suspected Labrador’s own men were tainted by ambition.
The chosen pawn was ‘El Profesor’, who met with entrepreneur Carlos Almada to receive several wads of money for his candidate’s campaign.
Even though Labrador ordered him not to meet with the entrepreneur, ‘El Profesor’ disregarded his instructions and met with him, not knowing he was being recorded by hidden cameras.
‘Don Sol’ was preparing the perfect hit to sink Felipe Alarcon’s rival.
Meanwhile, ‘El Chapo’ was getting ready to lead the raid that would banish ‘El Cano’s men from the Canelas region.
Before leaving, he faced ‘El Moreno’s complaints. His own son demanded him to avenge the death of ‘El Pollo’, but the leader of 'La Federación' explained that the business must prevail before vengeance.
Surprisingly, ‘El Profesor’ found out that his party had arranged an interview with ‘Poncho El Payaso’ a famous TV host.
On said interview they showed the videos where ‘El Professor’ was seen stashing Carlos Almada’s money.
From the comfort of his home, ‘Don Sol’ was enjoying the revelation and ‘Poncho’s reprimand to ‘El Profesor’.
After the videos were published, Andrés Labrador held a conference in which he blamed his enemies for the hit and denounced a conspiracy against him and his claim to the presidency.
His collaborators immediately notified him that the setback had affected the voter’s preference and he asked him to investigate who was responsible for the attack.
Moments later, Conrado visited Carlos Almada to thank him for his support and gave him the papers that would allow him to hide in Cuba.
‘El Chapo’ and his men came before ‘Los Emes’ to destroy them.
Once his enemies were gone, he congratulated his gunmen and asked them to celebrate the event. He also got a party organized to earn the loyalty of the town’s inhabitants.
But ‘El Chapo’ couldn’t imagine that there he’d find a woman who’d steal his heart.
Elba Coronado attended the party and turned ‘El Chapo’s head.
‘El Chapo’ appeared at the party and everyone present cheered for him.
When he saw Elba, he approached her immediately to dance with her and asked her age.
Meanwhile, Labrador and his campaign managers were desperate after their opponent’s attacks. In a fear-based campaign, they described him as ‘dangerous for Mexico’.
The candidate didn’t know that ‘Don Sol’ was behind the whole dirty war. Thanks to him, he was tied with Felipe Alarcón in the polls.
Unexpectedly, TV started spreading a video where Carlos Almada claimed there was a complot against Andrés Labrador. From Cuba, he claimed powerful men had joined together in order to keep him away from the presidency.
There was no time to waste. Labrador called the media to take advantage of the revelation and he explained that the power mafia was afraid of him because they knew he’d put and end to their privileges.
The 64th president chastized ‘Don Sol’ after the Almada scandal, which was benefitial to Labrador’s campaign.
Conrado and Felipe Alarcón confronted him and talked about how Fidel Castro exposed Almada after being expelled from an international summit that took place in Mexico.
The president demanded that Conrado fixed the course of the election and threatened him: he’d never have a political position again if Labrador won.
His men told him of a proposal from the teachers union to Labrador. The head of the union offered to alter the results of several polling stations on the day of the vote, but the candidate refused the offer.
Conrado realized it was the perfect opportunity, he contacted the union to take their offer.
With his proposal at hand, he called ‘El Chapo’ and asked him for an important sum of money in order to get the presidency.
Guzmán Loera accepted to be a part of the operation to impose the new Mexican ruler.
On 2nd of July, 2006, Andrés Labrador was ahead in the polls. He followed the election day from his tent, certain he would win.
The vote-count previews showed Andrés Labrador way ahead of Felipe Alarcón with several points of difference.
From his office, Conrado looked at the results, worried.
‘El Chapo’ also watched from his lair, and he talked to Toño about his fear of losing their agreements with the government.
Desperate, ‘Don Sol’ called his contacts to find out if the union had already started the task of adding false votes to the polling stations.
Guzmán Loera was relieved when he heard on TV that the distance among candidates had shortened.
Andrés Labrador heard the news about the regions he had lost and he made the head of the union responsible of the election fraud.
Labrador and his team were devastated and disillusioned by the election results. They knew they had lost because of a fraud.
The PRP candidate didn’t hesitate to expose the fraud to the media, but the transition of power was decided.
Victorious, ‘Don Sol’ gathered with Felipe Alarcón and the 64th president.
The president elect congratulated him and assured it would be a pleasure having him in his team as Head of Public Security.
Since his victory was illegitimate and they were already accusing them of fraud, ‘Don Sol’ warned him that his term would be complicated.
However, Alarcón assured him he’d be known as the president who controled drug-trafficking in Mexico and asked for his advice.
Moments later, ‘El Chapo’ called Conrado to congratulate him on his successful operation and on remaining inside the government.
‘Don Sol’ informed him that the new president would need him to fulfill his plans. What will they do together? Find out next Sunday at 10PM/9C on Univision.
On the other hand, Don Sol (Humberto Busto) asks ‘El Chapo’ not to make a bloodbath of this war. They have enough with ‘Los Emes’ in Guerrero and ‘La Familia Michoacana’. ‘El Chapo’ makes him no promises.
'El Chapo' made Nazario join 'La Federación'
Meanwhile, Conrado Sol finds out that Franco, the young escort he’s been seeing regularly for the past two years, has fallen in love with him. Will he allow himself to feel something for the young man, or will he keep his passion under control in order to exert power properly?
Doña Esperanza confronts ‘El Chapo’ on the death of her son, ‘El Pollo’, and Joaquín doesn’t know what to say when she asks him to give up the business.
'El Chapo' - 'El Chapo's brother was murdered in the revenge of 'Chente' and Raciel - Scene of the day
Revenge is too far from Joaquín at this times of war: keeping ‘La Federación’ intact is his priority. However, ‘El Chapo’ doesn’t forget; Chente should be careful.
Besides, there is something else: ‘El Cano’ wants all the power for himself and he won’t give in. The conflict among them approaches, the series’ rhythm accelerates and we cannot but wait for the big fight to happen.