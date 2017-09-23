‘El Chapo Ilimitado’ returns with a nomination and many other surprises

The aftershow made it to the list of finalists on the North American Digital Media Awards and it promises a second season full of surprises for the fans of ‘El Chapo’.

‘El Chapo Ilimitado’ will be back on Univision with much more exclusive content and sporting a nomination for Best Lifestyle, Sports or Entertainment Website on the North American Digital Media Awards.

As of next Sunday 24th, you will be able to enjoy new episodes of the aftershow on Univision’s Facebook page starting at 11pm/10C, immediately after the latest episode of ‘El Chapo’.



On this new season, Lourdes Stephen and Carlos Calderón will perform an in-depth analysis of the most talked about events of the series. They will be interviewing the cast, directors, and specialists that will share their opinions and impressions on each episode.



Recap of 'El Chapo' episode 1 - Season 2 Univision Story House 0 Compartir

Fans of ‘El Chapo’ can also be a part of ‘El Chapo Ilimitado’ through Conecta, an app with interactive polls and episode trivia.

Plus, the conversation continues on the midday news at Univision’s online edition, featuring special footage every Monday after the most important episodes of the series.

The first season of ‘El Chapo Ilimitado’ was created specifically for digital media. Now back thanks to its widespread success (more than 2 million views and an audience of 11.2 million people), it keeps giving fans a unique digital experience.

