‘El Chapo Ilimitado’ returns with a nomination and many other surprises...

‘El Chapo Ilimitado’ returns with a nomination and many other surprises

‘El Chapo Ilimitado’ returns with a nomination and many other surprises

The aftershow made it to the list of finalists on the North American Digital Media Awards and it promises a second season full of surprises for the fans of ‘El Chapo’.

Por: Univision
'El Chapo Ilimitado' está de regreso.

‘El Chapo Ilimitado’ will be back on Univision with much more exclusive content and sporting a nomination for Best Lifestyle, Sports or Entertainment Website on the North American Digital Media Awards.

As of next Sunday 24th, you will be able to enjoy new episodes of the aftershow on Univision’s Facebook page starting at 11pm/10C, immediately after the latest episode of ‘El Chapo’.

Take an exclusive photo sneak peek at episode 2 of ‘El Chapo’s season 2
'El Chapo’ is ready to escape from the Puente Grande Penitentiary, preparing each step for a perfect mission. What key element could be hiding in that mysterious black bag? Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
From episode one, we saw the laundry carts draw Joaquin’s attention. Stay tuned to find out what ideas came to his mind every time he saw them roll down the aisles. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
What’s up with Don Sol’s worried look? His party lost the election and he’ll have to put on a great performance if he pretends to continue his career in politics. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
The path he must tread has changed. He’ll have to find new allies, but will he manage to overcome the new obstacles? Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
'El Chapo’ escapes from the facility by buying off the authorities. But on episode 2, the bars of his cell won’t be his only problem. Stay tuned this Sunday on Univision. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision

On this new season, Lourdes Stephen and Carlos Calderón will perform an in-depth analysis of the most talked about events of the series. They will be interviewing the cast, directors, and specialists that will share their opinions and impressions on each episode.

Recap of 'El Chapo' episode 1 - Season 2 Univision Story House

Fans of ‘El Chapo’ can also be a part of ‘El Chapo Ilimitado’ through Conecta, an app with interactive polls and episode trivia.

Plus, the conversation continues on the midday news at Univision’s online edition, featuring special footage every Monday after the most important episodes of the series.

The first season of ‘El Chapo Ilimitado’ was created specifically for digital media. Now back thanks to its widespread success (more than 2 million views and an audience of 11.2 million people), it keeps giving fans a unique digital experience.

23 sep, 2017 | 03:05 PM
Take an exclusive photo sneak peek at episode 2 of ‘El Chapo’s season 2
22 sep, 2017 | 05:20 PM
Conoce a Héctor Muñoz, el actor que interpreta al hijo de Joaquín Guzmán Loera en 'El Chapo', la serie
