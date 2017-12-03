'El Chapo' got over his son’s death and defeated his enemies

In the last episode of 'El Chapo's season two, Joaquín Guzmán Loera got over his son’s murder in order to lead a battle against Arturo Bernal Leyda, 'El Cano' and 'Chente'.

Absolute power is now in his hands. His enemies had him cornered, but he knew how to play his cards to beat them. This was the end of season two of 'El Chapo': the drug lord became the most powerful man in Mexico. In season three of Univision’s successful show, he’ll try to be the most powerful drug-lord in the world.

The series based on Joaquín Guzmán Loera’s life exposed the involvement of the political system. It showed the ambition of civil servants, criminals, relatives, police officers, soldiers, and of course… the drug-lord from Sinaloa himself.



'El Chapo' became the most powerful man in Mexico In the season two finale of 'El Chapo' series, after the unexpected murder of 'El Moreno', Joaquín Guzmán Loera went to identify his son's body. Upon seeing his lifeless body, pain took over him. He held the corpse while tears flooded his eyes. Graciela and her broken heart led the funeral procession. Family and friends took turns to say goodbye. 'El Chapo' was lost in his misery, drowning in alcohol as he watched 'El Moreno's pictures. The following morning, he called Ismael on the day of his son's funeral, to ask for a favor. 'El Macho Prieto' and his men went to every market to get red roses. From his home, Guzmán Loera followed the details of his heir's burial on TV. The casket was taken through the streets of Sinaloa, surrounded by loved ones. Surprisingly, a small plane flew over the area; its crew threw out red petals. The funeral attendees watched the scene, touched, while Graciela felt despair taking over her. In the midst of all his sorrow, 'El Chapo' imagined a life away from drug-trafficking. He remembered the day when Pedro Avilés ordered him to kill. This time, he didn't dare to pull the trigger, he left his victim alive. Giving up his story as a drug-lord, Guzmán Loera pictured a life without luxuries, sitting on his father's chair. With all his memories in mind, he shot his gun. Toño and 'Los Gafes' hurried to his bedroom, alarmed after the gunshot, but they were relieved to find their boss on his feet. When he got over the crisis brought about by his son's death, Joaquín Guzmán Loera made an appointment with 'Don Sol' in order to tell him about a plan to vanquish Arturo Bernal Leyda, 'El Cano' and 'Chente'. Face to face, the drug-lord asked him to contact the DEA; they would need a new ally. This new ally was Raciel Cárdenas, who was at the moment imprisoned in the United States. He had been arrested and extradited because of Guzmán Loera. The former leader of the Gulf Cartel learned about 'El Chapo's proposal and immediately called his brother, 'Tony Tormenta' to tell him about it. Even though his brother was distrustful, Raciel asked him to do what 'El Chapo' wanted in exchange for help reducing his time in hell, and to end 'El Cano' and 'Los Emes'. Arturo Bernal Leyda was feeling anxious because he had been attacked. He asked 'El Cano' to act. From his safehouse in Cuernavaca, Morelos, the boss of 'Los Emes' told him to stay hidden; after 'El Moreno's death, Guzmán Loera had returned to risk his own life at war. 'Chente' gave orders to reinforce the fighting lines, and he recruited men from Los Angeles to help him face the attacks from the Sinaloa Cartel. Meanwhile, 'Don Sol' gave a press conference in Morelos, in which he assured the audience he would put an end to drug-trafficking in the area. Afterwards, he was intercepted by an armed convoy. Arturo Bernal Leyda, accompanied by 'La Muñeca' got off one of the trucks. 'Don Sol' was forced off his car; his men didn't resist the unexpected interception. Arturo Bernal Leyda faced him and reprimanded him about his brother's arrest. He also demanded that he stopped working with 'El Chapo'. Conrado promised he would, but he said he needed to discuss it with president Felipe Alarcón. Not trusting his word, Arturo pointed his gun at him and threatened to shoot. Surprisingly, 'La Muñeca' interceded for his life and Bernal Leyda murdered one of Conrado's bodyguards instead. After the interruption, Arturo warned 'La Muñeca' that no more disrespectful comments would be tolerated. Before leaving, Bernal Leyda intimidated 'Don Sol' by warning him, if he didn't stop helping 'El Chapo', he would find him and kill him. The threat enraged Conrado; he immediately called Guzmán Loera to tell him about Bernal Leyda's attack, which he had survived only thanks to 'La Muñeca'. When he heard 'La Muñeca' saved him, 'El Chapo' smiled to himself; he had just found another of his rival's weak points. Once at home, Conrado assured Franco he wouldn't rest until he became president of Mexico. In his Morelos safehouse, 'La Muñeca' was surprised by the army's arrival and he ran away. Unluckily for him, the soldiers captured him and, under 'El Chapo's instructions, kept him alive. Meanwhile, 'Tony Tormenta' and Ismael agreed to divide the Nuevo Laredo territory among themselves, and then they came up with a strategy to attack 'El Cano' and 'Los Emes'. When he saw 'El Chapo' in front of him, 'La Muñeca' warned him he wouldn't give Arturo Bernal Leyda away. However, Joaquín Guzmán Loera implied that his boss's paranoia would end up killing him. Besides, he offered him the spot he would leave vacant. This offer made 'La Muñeca' forget his loyalty; he agreed to give Bernal Leyda away. In an urgent meeting, 'Don Sol' asked president Felipe Alarcón to involve the marines in the Drug War. After thinking about it, the president granted permission, trusting Conrado's word. In the memorial for 'El Moreno', 'El Chapo' encouraged his men to fight bravely against their three enemies. In Nuevo Laredo, 'El Cano' found out about the arrival of the Sinaloa Cartel men, the army and 'Tony Tormenta'. When he heard Raciel's brother wanted to kill them, he promised to murder him with his own hands. In Ciudad Juarez, Toño and 'Los Gafes' led the attack against 'Chente'. His first step was attacking the hitmen's safehouses. 'Chente' refused to leave the city and asked his men to defend the squares bravely. Fighting alongside the army, Ismael and his men struggled to kill off 'Los Emes's army. Watching their power, he feared the worst. In that precise moment, 'El Cano' heard of 'Tony Tormenta's presence in one of the fighting points and decided to go after him. Nervous about the next strike against Arturo, 'La Muñeca' found out that his boss had forbidden him to leave his house; the marines only waited for their cue to act. However, he convinced Bernal Leyda of letting him out with the promise of gathering an army that could take 'El Chapo'. Once 'La Muñeca' was outside, the marines started the operation against Bernal Leyda. In the middle of the Nuevo Laredo battle, 'El Cano' stopped 'Tony Tormenta' from leaving by crashing against his truck. Once he had him there, he brutally murdered him with a shot in the head. In the middle of a bloody fight, Ismael asked for reinforcements against 'Los Emes'. 'Los Gafes' took out 'Chente's hitmen one by one in Ciudad Juarez. Seeing the end upon them, his men left him behind. The marines attacked Arturo Bernal Leyda's house mercilessly. He tried to defend himself. Unluckily for him, the marines wounded one of his legs, and then shot him several times in the chest. Ismael and his men were reinforced by the marines, who turned things around and ended 'Los Emes'. 'El Eme 16', one of 'El Cano's army's main soldiers, was suddenly taken down. After being insulted by him, 'Don Sol' observed Arturo Bernal Leyda on the floor and showed him a bill. After his gunmen left him behind, 'Chente' was arrested while he was trying to leave Ciudad Juarez. After losing against the Sinaloa Cartel and the government, 'El Cano' decided to leave Nuevo Laredo pretending to be dead inside a forensics truck. Moments after his arrest, 'Chente' was taken to 'El Chapo'. The drug-lord from Sinaloa informed him that his allies had been defeated; now, after all those years, he had what he wanted. The leader of the Juarez Cartel reminded him of 'El Moreno's murder and assured him he'd be dead before recognizing him as boss. 'El Chapo' announced he wouldn't kill him, he'd rather send him to prison for a long time. Happy after is enemies' defeat, 'El Chapo' celebrated the victory of the Sinaloa Cartel and named Toño a 'patron' of the organization. Conrado also received happy news. Before going to an important meeting, he asked Franco not to leave. He also assured him there would be no money transactions between them anymore. Mexico's former president revealed that he considered him an ideal candidate to become the future president, and he suggested that he prepared his image as a ruler. Unexpectedly, the former president produced a few pictures of him and Franco, and he made very clear that he had to end his sentimental relationship if he wished to become president. Victorious, 'El Chapo' visited the graves of his brother, 'El Pollo', and his son, 'El Moreno', to tell them he had kept his word: he was now the most powerful man in Mexico. Besides, he promised to become the most powerful person in the world. What will 'El Chapo' do to get there? Find out in season 3 of the series.

He came back from pain

Before he had to lead the most important battle within the Drug War, Guzmán Loera was immersed in sorrow after the murder of his son, ‘El Moreno’. Once he found out he had provoked his death, he isolated himself and went back to his hometown, looking for comfort.

Drunk and in pain, ‘El Chapo’ bid his heir farewell from the distance. ‘El Moreno’s funeral procession, led by his mother, Graciela, was adorned by thousands of red rose petals thrown from the sky. The drug-trafficker had instructed his men to throw them from a small plane, to say goodbye to his son.



'El Chapo' said goodbye to his murdered son with a thousand red roses

When he got over his loss, Joaquín Guzmán Loera pushed his pain aside to face his three hated enemies: Arturo Bernal Leyda, ‘El Cano’ and ‘Chente’.

The end of the enemies

‘El Chapo’ redefined the course of the war and decided to bring in new allies. The first one was Raciel Cárdenas, former leader of the Gulf Cartel, who was serving time in the United States. He and his brother, ‘Tony Tormenta’, accepted the proposal from their ex-partner to defeat ‘El Cano’ and ‘Los Emes’, who had taken over their territories.

The other ally was ‘La Muñeca’, Arturo Bernal Leyda’s right-hand man. ‘La Muñeca’ agreed to give his boss away in exchange for his lands and his power.



'El Chapo' vanquished his three worst enemies



To improve their chances, ‘Don Sol’ convinced president Felipe Alarcón of allowing the marines inside the operations against the three dangerous criminals.

While ‘Los Gafes’ and Toño attacked Ciudad Juarez, ‘Chente’s den, Ismael and his men arrived to Nuevo Laredo to fight ‘El Cano’ and ‘Los Emes’. At the same time, ‘La Muñeca’ was getting ready to defeat Arturo.

After violent shootings and with the marines’ help, Ismael weakened ‘Los Emes’ and pushed ‘El Cano’ out of Nuevo Laredo, making him hide and pretend to be dead inside a forensics truck.

Not knowing anything about his betrayal, Arturo Bernal Leyda allowed ‘La Muñeca’ out of their safe house, believing he would go gather the men that would finally kill ‘El Chapo’. Once outside, the marines attacked his den without mercy. Bernal Leyda tried to defend himself, but he was killed by several shots in his chest. ‘Don Sol’ watched satisfied as he fell, getting back at him for the time he had threatened to kill him.



Arturo Bernal Leyda was killed after 'La Muñeca's betrayal



In Ciudad Juarez, ‘Chente’ was left behind once his men saw the end was near. Desperate, he tried to run away, but he was captured and taken to Guzmán Loera, who boasted of his victory in front of him and promised him a long time in jail.

The future presidency endangered

After ‘El Chapo’s victory, Conrado’s image improved a great deal. One of Mexico’s former presidents contacted him to inform him he would be considered for the presidential chair.

But ‘Don Sol’ lost his smile when he found out his relationship with Franco had been discovered. The former president suggested that he ended his romance if he wanted a chance to become president.

The most powerful man

His life is calm again; power won over sorrow. After defeating ‘El Cano’, Arturo Bernal Leyda and ‘Chente’, Joaquín Guzmán Loera became the most powerful man in Mexico. He dedicated his victory to his brother, ‘El Pollo’, and his son, ‘El Moreno’.



At the graves of his two murdered relatives, he promised them he would become the most powerful man in the world. What will he do to extend the reach of his empire? Find out in season three of the series.

