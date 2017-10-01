publicidad
‘El Chapo’ got his revenge and the Avendaños are finished: here’s what happened in the third episode of the series

With no time to waste, Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán put a master plan in motion to take care of every single one of his enemies.

Por: Univision
Recap of 'El Chapo' episode 3 - Season 2 Univision Story House

The army follows Joaquín (Marco de la O) very closely. Thanks to the microphone they planted inside his eldest son’s car, they know he’s hidden in Tamazula. They send a special troop after him, and he barely manages to escape together with Antonio, his right-hand man. He now hides in Mazatlán and begins to plot revenge against the Avendaños, for which Conrado Sol’s (Humberto Busto) participation will be key.

'El Chapo' took care of his enemies, the Avendaños: take a look at the best photos from episode 3
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
In the third episode of season two of ‘El Chapo’, the special operations group of the army in charge of recapturing Joaquín Guzmán Loera has began their mission. Their first step was spying on the drug lord’s inner circle. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
To get his location, they bugged the car of his eldest son. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
When leaving a party, the heir of the empire got in the car without noticing the hidden microphone and began to unknowingly give away information on his father. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
Once they knew ‘El Chapo’ was hiding in the town of Tamazula (Durango), the agents were sure they would capture him. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
Around the same town, Guzmán Loera meets his ‘compadre’ Ismael to plan the ending of the Avendaño organization. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
Joaquin explained he would avenge the murder of ‘El Güero’ Palma’s family. Ismael answered that was an extremely difficult target. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
However, ‘El Chapo’ revealed his intentions to recruit ‘Carlillos’, one of Ramón’s must trusted men. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
Ismael called him immediately, but he pretended it was his lover calling, as Ramón was there. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
‘El Patrón’ from Sinaloa threatened to kill him and tell the boss about the call if he refused his proposition. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
Surprisingly, the Special Forces Corps (GAFES) attacked ‘El Chapo’ and his gunman, Toño, in their hiding place. They shot at the cottage mercilessly. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
The drug lord and Toño shot back at them before hopping on an all-terrain vehicle and rushing away. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
The soldiers started a desperate chase full of gunshots and speedy turns. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
After all the shooting, Guzmán Loera and his gunman managed to lose the enemies in the mountains and hid to wait until nightfall. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
‘Don Sol’, on the other hand, had an important date ahead of him. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
A young man opened the door for him on the 17th floor. Don Sol confessed to having placed his political career in the hands of a drug trafficker. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
After a short talk, ‘Don Sol’ gave him an envelope full of money and kissed him. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
Once safe and away from the GAFES, Toño assured ‘El Chapo’ that his house was bugged. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
Now suspicious, the outlaw ordered a thorough search in all his houses. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
After a careful search, his men found a microphone in his son’s car, and destroyed it immediately. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
‘El Chapo’ didn’t stop the plan to kill Ramón; he asked Toño to kidnap ‘Carlillos’s sister. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
The gunman didn’t hesitate to follow his order. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
‘El Chapo’ called ‘Carlillos’ on the spot and informed him about his sister’s situation. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
‘Carlillos’ didn’t have a choice; he met with the drug lords, who made him betray the Tijuana ‘Patrones’. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
The first step was alerting Ramón of Ismael’s presence in the Mazatlan Carnival. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
Upon hearing this information, Ramón flew over to kill him, not knowing it was all a trap. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
Benjamín gave him permission to travel and instructed him to give Ramón the coup de grace. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
During a meeting, ‘Carlillos’ made him believe that Ismael was unprotected and vulnerable. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
In the middle of the carnival, Ramón and a gunman walked on the streets of Mazatlan looking for the enemy. ‘Carlillos’ followed them closely. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
In the meantime, ‘El Chapo’ watched from a rooftop. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
Suddenly, ‘Carlillos’ distracted Ramón with a scream. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
‘El Chapo’s men used this moment to shoot him in the back. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
Guzmán Loera called ‘Don Sol’ to notify him that one of his enemies was dead. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
Ramón lay on the sidewalk with a gunshot on his forehead. ‘El Chapo’ had finally beaten one of his greatest enemies. It was now time to take care of Benjamin. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
Benjamín found out about his brother’s fate minutes later and blew up in anger. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
Conrado didn’t hesitate to share the news with the new president of Mexico, who listened in disbelief and ordered his Secretary of Interior to investigate the details. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
He asked him to put together a police raid in case the assassination was true. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
After his brother’s death, Benjamín led the way to Puebla in order to kill ‘Carlillos’. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
'El Chapo' got tired of the GAFES’ harassment and asked Toño to look into their identities. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
Benjamín’s men followed ‘Carlillos’s sister to get to him. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
‘Carlillos’ noticed the presence of his former colleagues and told his sister to run. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
He was murdered in his hotel room moments later. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
Benjamín heard the news during Ramón’s funeral and was relieved to know his brother was avenged. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
‘El Chapo’ surprised ‘El Jaguar’, one of the GAFES, in his house. He offered his services in exchange for a significant amount of money. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
The soldier met with his peers carrying several rolls of bills and explained Guzmán’s proposal. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
Several GAFES agreed to join Guzmán Loera’s ranks in order to find Benjamín Avendaño’s lair. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
The GAFES set their tactics in motion and found the Tijuana cartel leader’s safe house. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
‘El Chapo’ delivered the information to ‘Don Sol’ asking for the government to stop looking for him and archive his extradition order. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
Conrado promised to fulfill his wishes. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
‘Don Sol’ visited the new Mexican president in his home to ask for the position of Head of Federal Police in exchange for Benjamín Avendaño’s location. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
The president accepted the proposal and welcomed him to his team. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
‘Don Sol’ was back on top: he was in charge of the country’s police forces. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
His first step as head of police was the arrest of Benjamín Avendaño. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
Conrado captured one of the most powerful drug traffickers during an impressive raid. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
Not a single shot was used to capture Benjamín; he was in one of his houses, his guard down. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
‘El Chapo’ waited for the press conference to start on TV. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
From his cell, ‘El Güero’ Palma thanked his ‘compadre’ for finishing off the Avendaños and avenging his family. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
Finally, ‘Don Sol’ informed Joaquín that the government wouldn’t chase him anymore and his extradition would be archived. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
Victorious after vanquishing the Avendaños, ‘El Chapo’ reunited with the biggest drug-trafficking ‘Patrones’ to create ‘La Federación’. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
Upon noticing the absence of the Gulf cartel leaders, Raciel Cárdenas and ‘El Cano’, he assured his associates that those two men were now their enemies. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision
El Chapo cap&iacute;tulo 3
How will ‘El Chapo’ face his new rivals? Find out next in season two of the series, on Sunday at 10PM/9C on Univision. Foto: Univision Story House | Univision

For Don Sol, this is a decisive moment: the new alliance with ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán is fragile and has to be treated delicately. In a secret meeting, they agree to eliminate Ramón Avendaño first so that his brother, Benjamín, is left to the mercy of the authorities. If Joaquín delivers Don Sol’s enemy, he’ll become a free man and his process of extradition will be archived.

Using all his financial resources and Antonio’s help, Joaquín spreads his corruption network to include even the army and the special forces. In the meantime, he manipulates Carlillos, a former assistant who now works for the Tijuana cartel. 'El Chapo' blackmails him into participating in Ramon’s murder, and he also kidnaps her sister Araceli in order to pressure him. Carlillos ends up betraying the eldest Avendaño brother by summoning him to Mazatlán in the middle of the 2002 carnival. Ramón is killed in the middle of the street. Carlillos and his sister will pay their treason with their lives, and even more so now that Joaquín abandons them, knowing how volatile his former’s assistant’s loyalty is.

'El Chapo' - Ramón Avendaño was murdered - Scene of the day Univision Story House

Now in control of the whole situation, Conrado arranges a sexual encounter with a male prostitute as a way of celebrating his return to power through the front door. The president has to agree to his terms, and his wife, who had previously used Don Sol to her own advantage, has to accept him in her husband’s team as general commissionate of the Federal Police. He earns this post with Benjamín’s arrest, obviously thanks to ‘El Chapo’, who now counts with the army to help him hunt down any drug lord that stands in his way towards controlling all the cartels.

'Don Sol' captured Benjamín Avendaño with 'El Chapo' Guzmán's help Univision Story House

The episode’s masterful ending shows Joaquín, victorious and facing all the drug traffickers except Raciel, who still refuses to join the proposed federation, which is why he must be eliminated. That will be Joaquín’s next step, and this time he’ll have Don Sol’s support.

