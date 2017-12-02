Follow us
Mariah Carey flaunts 25-pound weight loss

And my, oh my does she looks fabulous!
Photo: Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty - LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 30: Mariah Carey performs onstage during the AHF World AIDS DAY Concert and 30th Anniversary Celebration featuring Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled at the Shrine Auditorium on November 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)
Univision
Dec 2 | 10:00 AM EST
Reports say that Mariah Carey had underwent gastric surgery several weeks ago bringing down her weight. Gastric surgery helps those feel full with less food by shrinking their stomach. The 47-year-old had cancelled her All I Want For Christmas Is You tour due to an upper respiratory infection.

At the World's AIDS Day Event in Los Angeles, the songstress posted up a photo on Twitter saying that she's back at work and feeling better!



Let's throw it back to 1994 with her classic Christmas hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

