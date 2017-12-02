Reports say that Mariah Carey had underwent gastric surgery several weeks ago bringing down her weight. Gastric surgery helps those feel full with less food by shrinking their stomach. The 47-year-old had cancelled her All I Want For Christmas Is You tour due to an upper respiratory infection.
At the World's AIDS Day Event in Los Angeles, the songstress posted up a photo on Twitter saying that she's back at work and feeling better!
Feeling better and back at work! Looking forward to seeing you today at the World AIDS Day 2017 concert and then starting the Christmas tour festivities!
Thank you to all who came out last night to help raise awareness for World AIDS Day
📷 @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/6dFjXmqxL8
Let's throw it back to 1994 with her classic Christmas hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You."