G-Eazy, Raphael Saadiq and Metallica to headline 'Band Together Benefit Concert'

The wildfires in the North Bay area may be finally over, but the recovery for many has only begun. The raging firestorm destroyed over 6,000 homes and claimed 42 lives. To put it in context, the area affected is equivalent to more than eight times the size of San Francisco.

Make no mistake, the Bay area will rebuild and recover, one step at a time. Thankfully, the arts community has been one of the first groups the first to help out.

G-Eazy, Raphael Saadiq and Dave Matthews are among those stepping up to perform at the 'Band Together Benefit Concert,' a one-day music festival that will take place on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 6 PM. The event will dedicate all of its proceeds to the Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund who will distribute the funds to the first responders, the volunteers and the public who have been affected by the wildfires.

Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band Metallica (who has extremely close ties to the Bay area) will headline the evening event.

Ver Video Metallica Headlines 'Band Together Benefit Concert' 2017