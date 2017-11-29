San Jose to break world record for lit Christmas trees

We are the Christmas Tree. Oranaments? Our chakras Strings of lights? Our energy systems The tree? We are Nature :) Eye love you In Lak'ech 🙏💙 #love #3rdeyeopen #tohigherconsciousness #spiritualmeme #3rdeyegang #consciousnessshift #infinitelove #synchronicity #higherawakening #cosmicconsciousness #highervibes #deepmeditationtribe #dilutethepower #paradigmshift #ageofaquarius #higherconsciousness #therainbowtribe #rainbowwarriors #spiritualawakening #spiritualrevolution #revolutionofconsciousness #familyoflight #ascension #satnam #soulfamily #lightworker #lightwarriors #starseeds #cosmicconsciousnesstribe #renaissanceofconsciousness

A post shared by 💙🔥🐬🌲EYE AM🌲🐬🔥💙 (@eyeam_medicine) on Nov 25, 2017 at 2:44pm PST