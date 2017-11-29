Follow us
San Jose to break world record for lit Christmas trees

Currently, New York City holds the World Record title.
Univision
Nov 29 | 10:54 AM EST
This past weekend, people gathered downtown San Jose to witness 600 Christmas trees to set a new world record.

To get the record, officials have to submit video proof of all 600 trees that were lit up. Currently, the title belongs to New York City when the Hallmark Channel lit up 559 trees.

Back here in San Jose, each tree was sponsored and decorated by local groups, businesses, organizations, schools and residents.

Now, we shall wait.

