Follow us
Listen Hot 105.7 FM
Listen Hot 105.7 FM

Ed Sheeran drops duet of "Perfect Duet" featuring Beyoncè

Beyoncè kills it in her vocals.
Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Staff / Getty - LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Recording artists Ed Sheeran (L) and Beyonce perform onstage during Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star GRAMMY Salute at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on February 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)<br/>
By:
Univision
Dec 1 | 9:56 AM EST
Share

The moment that we're all waiting for is here. The duet of Ed Sheeran and Beyoncè performing "Perfect Duet" together on their newly released track.

The track dropped on November 30th. The last time the two performed together was during the Stevie Wonder tribute at the 2015 Grammy's singing "Drunk In Love."

Perfect is straight off of Ed's lastest album "÷".

Artículos Relacionados
  1. Ed Sheeran mixes it up with Beyoncè
  2. Joyner Lucas' 'I'm Not Racist' video makes powerful political statement
  3. San Jose to break world record for lit Christmas trees
  4. Eminem announces release date of "Revival"
  5. Contact Hot 105.7/100.7
RELATED:BeyoncéEntretenimientoEd Sheeran