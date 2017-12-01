Ed Sheeran drops duet of "Perfect Duet" featuring Beyoncè

Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Staff / Getty - LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Recording artists Ed Sheeran (L) and Beyonce perform onstage during Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star GRAMMY Salute at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on February 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)<br/>
The moment that we're all waiting for is here. The duet of Ed Sheeran and Beyoncè performing "Perfect Duet" together on their newly released track.
The track dropped on November 30th. The last time the two performed together was during the Stevie Wonder tribute at the 2015 Grammy's singing "Drunk In Love."
Perfect is straight off of Ed's lastest album "÷".