Teen dies after consuming too much caffeine

The 16-year-old died after having a highly caffeinated soda, energy drink and a latte.

Por: Univision
Teenager died by consuming too many caffeinated beverages

Richland County, SC -- Davis Allen Cripe was a 16-year-old high school student attending Spring Hill High School. On April 26th, Cripe consumed a Mountain Dew, an energy drink, and a latte within two hours, then suffered from a caffeine-induced cardiac arrest with probable arrhythmia. Cripe had collapsed while in a classroom and was immediately rushed to Palmetto Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital in Columbia, SC where doctors weren't able to save him.

Cripe had no history of any type of heart condition and wasn't aware that it was dangerous to slam many drinks at once.

On Monday, the father of the high school student addressed the media about the dangers of consuming too much caffeine. He said: "I stand before you as a broken-hearted father and hope that something good can come from this. Parents please talk to your kids about the dangers of these energy drinks. And teenagers and students please stop using them. There's no reason to consume them. They can be very dangerous."

Doctors state that some energy drinks contain Ginseng and Guarana which is a seed that is found in the Amazon forest and can contain double the amount of caffeine than traditional coffee beans.

Experts say to consume any caffeinated beverages responsibly in moderation.

