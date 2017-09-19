Síguenos
Powerful 7.1 earthquake strikes Mexico City

The force was strong enough to topple buildings.

Foto: AP - Un edificio dañado en Ciudad de México.
Por: Univision19 Sep | 5:11 PM EDT
On Tuesday, September 19th a 7.1 earthquake shook Mexico City. 32 years ago, Mexico City suffered from a 8.0 major earthquake that devistated the city killing over 5,000.

It was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey that the epicenter was 76 miles southeast of Mexico City in the town of Raboso

This video shows the moment the Earthquake alarm went off in Mexico City.

Government officials closed the Mexico City International Airport.

A building in Mexico City exploded right after the earthquake.



Photos show the aftermath of several buildings collapsing from the Mexico City earthquake.

Government officials have reported many deaths after the disaster. It is not clear on the number of fatalities. There are over 20 buildings that collapsed or are in danger of collapsing.

Mayor Miguel Angel Macera told the media that there are reports of people trapped in collapsed buildings. Rescue efforts have been already been implemented.

