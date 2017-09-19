Powerful 7.1 earthquake strikes Mexico City

On Tuesday, September 19th a 7.1 earthquake shook Mexico City. 32 years ago, Mexico City suffered from a 8.0 major earthquake that devistated the city killing over 5,000.

It was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey that the epicenter was 76 miles southeast of Mexico City in the town of Raboso

This video shows the moment the Earthquake alarm went off in Mexico City.

@DrLucyJones This is the moment the Earthquake Alarm System went off in Mexico City 7.1 mag. When will California EEW be fully implemented? pic.twitter.com/uS69TpAG7s — Ben (@FreedomSocietyX) September 19, 2017

Government officials closed the Mexico City International Airport.

Roads around Terminal 2 at Mexico City International Airport are damaged. Flights diverting 🛬 pic.twitter.com/7IDXOFMLCz — Flight Alerts ⚠ (@FlightAlerts777) September 19, 2017 7.1 Earthquake in Mexico City. This is outside terminal 2 at Mexico City Airport pic.twitter.com/PbXHCUxebg — J (@conecora1) September 19, 2017

A building in Mexico City exploded right after the earthquake.





Video captures building exploding after a 7.1 Earthquake strikes Mexico City. Please pray for Mexico. pic.twitter.com/KBPHaL73ZB — Mr. Ultimate (@MrUltimate456) September 19, 2017



Photos show the aftermath of several buildings collapsing from the Mexico City earthquake.

Government officials have reported many deaths after the disaster. It is not clear on the number of fatalities. There are over 20 buildings that collapsed or are in danger of collapsing.