Powerful 7.1 earthquake strikes Mexico City

On Tuesday, September 19th a 7.1 earthquake shook Mexico City. 32 years ago, Mexico City suffered from a 8.0 major earthquake that devistated the city killing over 5,000.
It was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey that the epicenter was 76 miles southeast of Mexico City in the town of Raboso
This video shows the moment the Earthquake alarm went off in Mexico City.
@DrLucyJones This is the moment the Earthquake Alarm System went off in Mexico City 7.1 mag. When will California EEW be fully implemented? pic.twitter.com/uS69TpAG7s— Ben (@FreedomSocietyX) September 19, 2017
Government officials closed the Mexico City International Airport.
Roads around Terminal 2 at Mexico City International Airport are damaged. Flights diverting 🛬 pic.twitter.com/7IDXOFMLCz— Flight Alerts ⚠ (@FlightAlerts777) September 19, 2017
7.1 Earthquake in Mexico City. This is outside terminal 2 at Mexico City Airport pic.twitter.com/PbXHCUxebg— J (@conecora1) September 19, 2017
A building in Mexico City exploded right after the earthquake.
Video captures building exploding after a 7.1 Earthquake strikes Mexico City. Please pray for Mexico. pic.twitter.com/KBPHaL73ZB— Mr. Ultimate (@MrUltimate456) September 19, 2017
Photos show the aftermath of several buildings collapsing from the Mexico City earthquake.
Photos of some collapsed buildings in Condesa, Mexico City after another powerful earthquake just hit the city. Stay safe, You're not alone! pic.twitter.com/NOXvFJKwjr— Adam MS (@Muh_Sadam) September 19, 2017
Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Mexico city #CDMX #mexico #sismo #earthquake #ENDTIMES #PrayersforMexico pic.twitter.com/kIW6BL1Dje— Nacho (@NACHOWEYY) September 19, 2017
#BREAKING: Here was the scene from inside a building during the earthquake in Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/vzCgt12InV— BreakingNNow (@BreakingNNow) September 19, 2017
#BREAKING: The National Employment Service building in Mexico City has suffered damage after a strong earthquake. pic.twitter.com/foE7lD8Cup— BreakingNNow (@BreakingNNow) September 19, 2017
#HolyCrap #MexicoCity During 7.4 Earthquake— 🇺🇸 Joe Schmoe🇲🇽 (@US_Citizen_Joe) September 19, 2017
Prayers go out to our friends in Mexico City#StaySafepic.twitter.com/uiOocCgOsT
Government officials have reported many deaths after the disaster. It is not clear on the number of fatalities. There are over 20 buildings that collapsed or are in danger of collapsing.
Mayor Miguel Angel Macera told the media that there are reports of people trapped in collapsed buildings. Rescue efforts have been already been implemented.