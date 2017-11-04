Selena's Walk of Fame star unveiled in Hollywood

Friday, November 3rd marks the date in history that the 2,622nd star was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to Selena Quintanilla.

More than 4,500 Selena fanatics filled Vine Street in Hollywood in support of the late Tejano superstar's big historic moment. Fans now can actually go see, feel, touch and take photos with the star.

Selena broke the barriers for Tejano music and created the lane for artists in the genre. Her music still inspires and resonates.

According to a representative for the Hollywood Walk of Fame, this was the largest crowd they've ever seen for an unveiling of a celebrity breaking previous attendance record for Vicente Fernandez.

The mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, declared that November 3rd would be "Selena Day." He continued his speech with "Selena was an angel" and "We thank the family for all they gave and have given this country, and it's a message we need now more than ever. Because we aren't strangers to this land, this is our home.'

At the end of the ceremonies, Chris Perez, who was married to Selena had laid a bouquet of white roses on her star along with the Quintanilla's.

Check out the images and a look at the Facebook live from Selena's official page below.







