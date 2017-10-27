Síguenos
Internet shuts down social media user for comparing Selena

You just don't say that about the queen of Tejano.

27 Oct | 1:48 PM EDT
The internet just ripped apart a person that tweeted "You can't tell me Bella Thorne doesn't look like a better version of Selena."

Wait right there, did they just say that? No one disrespects the Queen of Tejano music like that and gets away with it. The internet drew fire against the person that wrote that with several posts.






Tejano