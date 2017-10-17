Google celebrates the life of Selena with a special doodle

Google is celebrating Selena, The Queen of Tejano today because October 17 marks when her first debut album "Selena" was released in 1989.

Perla Campos who is the Global Marketing Lead for Google Doodles at Google wanted to celebrate the life of the Tejano superstar. It was Campos' dream to honor Selena with a doodle and share it with the world.

Campos and her team worked day-in and day-out with the Quintanilla family perfecting the Google Doodle. Campos recalls reaching out to Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla for the family's blessing and then the team started making it happen.

The doodle highlights pizza, singing at many events such as quinceanera's and then her band in the bus on tour.

Google set the doodle on the homepage when people visit their website in the United States, Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Bolivia, India, Uruguay, Paraguay, Columbia, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, and Honduras.

Campos says that the doodle "just like Selena, it will live forever in the doodle archives."

Campos was born in Granbury, Texas and it was her dream to make a doodle celebrating her idol.

Campos got to interview Suzette Quintanilla at the Google Headquarters in Silicon Valley. Check out the full interview below.