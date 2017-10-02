Tom Petty dead at 66

[UPDATE at 3:02pm central standard time]

Tom Petty was showing no sign of brain activity and was pulled off of life support. The Los Angeles Police Department confimed that Tom Petty has died.

Oh no. Tom Petty RIP. Too young. So insanely talented & sweet. Soundtrack of our lives. pic.twitter.com/KcdfvLoVt0 — David Grinspoon (@DrFunkySpoon) October 2, 2017

Musician Tom Petty was found unconscious in full cardiac arrest today (Monday, October 2nd) according to TMZ. The "Breakdown" musician was immediately rushed to UCLA Santa Monica hospital where he was put on life support.

The 66 year old "Free Falling" artist wrapped up a huge tour which ended at the Hollywood Bowl last month.