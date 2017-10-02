Síguenos
Tom Petty dead at 66

The musician showed no sign of brain activity.

Foto: Rick Diamond / Staff / Getty - NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 25: Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performs during their 40th Anniversary Tour at Bridgestone Arena on April 25, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Sacks &amp; Co)
Por:
Univision
2 Oct | 3:17 PM EDT
[UPDATE at 3:02pm central standard time]

Tom Petty was showing no sign of brain activity and was pulled off of life support. The Los Angeles Police Department confimed that Tom Petty has died.

Musician Tom Petty was found unconscious in full cardiac arrest today (Monday, October 2nd) according to TMZ. The "Breakdown" musician was immediately rushed to UCLA Santa Monica hospital where he was put on life support.

The 66 year old "Free Falling" artist wrapped up a huge tour which ended at the Hollywood Bowl last month.

Petty is in unknown condition at this time. We hope that the singer pulls through this.

