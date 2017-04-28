Selena recently wins major music award

To this day, Selena is still winning awards.

Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla is an award winning artist and 22 years later, there's still nothing stopping her. Selena La Reina de Tex-Mex won the Billboard Latin Music award for Female Artist of the Year in the Female Category beating out Ana Gabriel, Jenni Rivera and Thalía. Selena was also nominated for Latin Pop Album of the Year and Latin Pop Albums Artist of the Year, Solo.

Selena's family tweeted congratulations right after her win.

