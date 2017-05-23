Sea Lion grabs girl into water

This distressing video captured a sea lion grabbing a girl by her dress and pulling the little girl into the water.

A little girl is thankful to be ok after being snatched and taken into the water by a marine mammal. Witnesses told the media that the family was throwing food at the sea lion which attracted it to the crowd of people. The wild animal had approached the edge of the dock near Vancouver, Canada.

When the girl sat on the ledge of the dock, the sea lion saw the opportunity to grab the young girl by her dress and dragging her into the water.

A man who had witnessed didn't think twice about jumping into the water to save the girl. The man helped the girl out of the water where her mother was devastated by the incident.

