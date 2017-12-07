Man risks own life to save wild rabbit from California fire

Devastating wildfires in California have burned more than 100,000 acres causing havoc and chaos. As the fire nears communities, people are in panic mode and are trying to get out of the way of the fire's path.

Video captured one man in Ventura County, California who had braved smoke and fire to save a wild rabbit caught midst of the deadly wildfire. The unknown man seen wearing shorts and a hoodie panics as he witnessed the creature jump in to a flaming bush.

You can see the man anxiously jumping up and down trying to get the animals attention to save it's life. Moments later, the rabbit comes running out of the flaming bush towards the man where he quickly scooped up the animal bringing it to safety.

The people filming the video declined comments for the footage.

Whoever this man is, he is quite the hero. Social media is saying that this man just restored faith in humanity.