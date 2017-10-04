Síguenos
Escuchar KXTN 107.5 FM
Escuchar KXTN 107.5 FM

Lost Selena interview unsurfaced by Smithsonian Museum

The video was found in a camera donated to the museum.

Por:
Univision
4 Oct | 5:36 PM EDT
Comparte

This video interview was taken by our very own KWEX Univision 41 San Antonio at Hemisfair Park on April of 1994. Selena's interview was captured on tape before she hit the stage at the "Texas Live" Music Festival.

The footage was posted to YouTube on the National Musuem of American History's page. Check out the interview below with Selena and Univision 41.

The National Musuem of American History also archived some Selena history.




Artículos Relacionados
  1. George Strait and friends raised over $20 million in hurricane relief telethon
  2. Los Desperadoz introduce the newest member of their band, Eric
  3. Tejano Labor Day Bash was in full swing
  4. Celebrity offers to replace man's piano from Hurricane Harvey flood
  5. A.B. Quintanilla is a free man
RELACIONADOS:Selena