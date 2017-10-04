This video interview was taken by our very own KWEX Univision 41 San Antonio at Hemisfair Park on April of 1994. Selena's interview was captured on tape before she hit the stage at the "Texas Live" Music Festival.
The footage was posted to YouTube on the National Musuem of American History's page. Check out the interview below with Selena and Univision 41.
The National Musuem of American History also archived some Selena history.
Do you remember #Selena's music and fashion? To many, she was the Queen of Tejano music. (Photograph for Coca-Cola ad by Al Rendon, 1994.) pic.twitter.com/saSoJWXJis— amhistorymuseum (@amhistorymuseum) September 14, 2017
Born in Lake Jackson, TX, #Selena was raised in a musical family. Her music blended cumbia, pop, Tejano. (Photos, Al Rendon, 1994) #HHM2017 pic.twitter.com/IIZBPlpvPG— amhistorymuseum (@amhistorymuseum) September 14, 2017
#Selena was famous in both the U.S. and Latin America. Her life was cut short at age 23. (Photo by Al Rendon, 1994) #HispanicHeritageMonth pic.twitter.com/IAPL8myhkQ— amhistorymuseum (@amhistorymuseum) September 14, 2017
We're thrilled that #Selena's motorcycle jacket & satin bustier are now on display in our #BusinessHistory exhibition for one year. #HHM2017 pic.twitter.com/PFaIgmKvPR— amhistorymuseum (@amhistorymuseum) September 14, 2017