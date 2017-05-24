ROCKERS REACT TO HORRIFIC MANCHESTER ATTACK

Rock musicians responded quickly in the last 24 hours to the horrific incident in Manchester, England on Monday night (May 22nd), in which an apparent suicide bomber set off an explosive device at the entrance to the Manchester Arena as fans were leaving an Ariana Grande concert. 22 people were killed and at least 59 injured in the bombing, which was allegedly perpetrated by a British citizen named Salman Abedi. Although authorities at press time believe Abedi acted alone, the terrorist organization ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This attack is the deadliest in the history of Manchester and the worst act of terrorism on British soil since 2005. The fact that it was at a concert struck the musical world hard, bringing back memories of the 2015 attack in Paris in which terrorists slaughtered 89 concertgoers at an Eagles Of Death Metal show.



ROCKERS REACT

Paul McCartney: "Like everyone else my family and I were shocked to hear about the terrible news from Manchester. All that’s left to do is send heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims and Ariana Grande. Praying that something like this never happens again. Love to everyone."

Julian Lennon: "Heartbroken... Heart & Prayers to all concerned.... "

Brian Wilson: "Scary to hear what happened in Manchester tonight. Love and Mercy to the victims. These terrible acts have to end."

"Scary to hear what happened in Manchester tonight. Love and Mercy to the victims. These terrible acts have to end." Mike Love: "We were awakened late last night by a flurry of phone calls and messages from our loved ones at home to the news of the Manchester attack. As an entertainer, father, brother, husband, friend and a member of our global family...it is impossible to understand why anyone would desire to hurt innocent young concert goers this way and for that matter anywhere in the world. We must, as a global family, stand in solidarity against this cowardly act of evil. It doesn't matter your religious beliefs, color of your skin, or geographical location, overwhelmingly we desire to live in peace with the knowing that our children are safe! I am a 76-year-old man who has been blessed to travel the world. I can speak to the fact that the love we share for our family and friends no matter where we are from is a formidable common bond that unites us as a global world family to stand up against this seemingly pervasive evil plaguing our world. I am but one voice asking, begging everyone no matter where you are from to embrace every child who has died, or effected, as a result of evil as our own. Don't let one innocent life taken too soon go unanswered. Stand up for global unity against terrorism! We are terribly saddened and deeply sorry for the loss of loved ones and those injured. To our Manchester Brothers and Sisters, we stand with you, we grieve your loss, and we salute your bravery and overwhelming love and support of one another."

Paul Stanley: "Manchester I am praying for you. God bless you and take care of each other now. Wonderful, wonderful people. My heart goes out to you all."

Liam Gallagher: "In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family's involved."

Slash: "I can't believe this horrible tragedy in Manchester. My heart goes out to all the victims, their families & friends."

Duff McKagan: "Watching the news this AM. As a father, I can't imagine the pain. My heart goes out 2 those families in Manchester. Just beyond awful."

Dave Davies: "We shouldnt allow this tragedy to stop any artist from performing. my deepest sympathies to families & those affected by this horror #manchester"

Tony Iommi: "My thoughts go out to the families and friends of those who lost loved ones at the Manchester gig, music should never be a target, it unites people."

"My thoughts go out to the families and friends of those who lost loved ones at the Manchester gig, music should never be a target, it unites people." Joe Perry: "I feel terrible about the news today. We knew this was going to eventually happen at a concert one day. My first reaction is we shouldn't give concerts because it is putting all the fans in danger, but that's what they want. If there's one thing I learned touring all these years, is that you carry on. That is the way you fight back. Today I feel sorrow and sadness, but tonight we will put on a great show in honor of those killed and injured. We will take every precaution, to keep our fans safe, to celebrate our freedom, and to strike back in the face of this terror."

Billie Joe Armstrong: "I'm shocked and so sad about this horrific tragedy. my heart and soul go out to everyone effected.. especially the city of Manchester."

Meat Loaf: "My heart cries today, my love and prayers go out for the victims and their families, who lost loved ones at the Manchester Arena last evening. There are really no words I can every write, that will ever sooth the heartache of the families. To those who where at the Manchester Arena your lives have changed forever and not for the better. My Love to all of Manchester."

"My heart cries today, my love and prayers go out for the victims and their families, who lost loved ones at the Manchester Arena last evening. There are really no words I can every write, that will ever sooth the heartache of the families. To those who where at the Manchester Arena your lives have changed forever and not for the better. My Love to all of Manchester." Alice Cooper: "My heart goes out to the people of Manchester and all of the UK. Manchester is one of the heart and soul cities of the UK, and having been there many, many times over the past 40+ years, I've gotten to know the city and the people there pretty well. I cannot pretend to know or even imagine the pain of the parents, brothers, sisters and other family members and friends of the innocent victims of this, these mostly young music fans having just enjoyed the concert. But I know that the people there will stand together and stay strong."

Myles Kennedy: "Sending love from across the pond to victims and families of the Manchester attack. Beyond heartbreaking."

"Sending love from across the pond to victims and families of the Manchester attack. Beyond heartbreaking." Nile Rodgers: "I've been locked away in the studio all day. I give love and pray for those poor souls in Manchester. This world is crazy-I think I'm having a great day creating music and then see music lovers being targeted again - WHY. I had a long night & was floating on wave of improvisational #bliss Then #manchester! Is this our world?"

Steve Hackett: "My thoughts are with the people of Manchester and particularly the victims and their families in the aftermath of the horrific attack on innocent concert goers."

Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam: "The horror is indescribable. So many young souls. My heart is with those poor families who now have to live with the reality of their loss. More reason for more common understanding and human sympathy between people, less taking sides."

Darlene Love: "Awful! We live in a very dangerous world these days. My thoughts and prayers to everyone in Manchester."

"Awful! We live in a very dangerous world these days. My thoughts and prayers to everyone in Manchester." Neil Sedaka: "We are devastated over the tragedy in Manchester. Sending much love & sympathy to all the victims and their families."

