Univision presents "Unidos Por Los Nuestros" Saturday

In the aftermath of the devastating effects of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and the earthquakes in Mexico it's time to come together, contribute and help those affected. We come together for each other.

6pm to 1am Central on Univision

Unidos Por Los Nuestros or United For Each Other will have a seven hour broadcast on Univision on Saturday, September 23rd. The telethon will help raise funds for the survivors and victims of the recent hurricanes in the Gulf and Atlantic as well as the catastrophic earthquake in Mexico.

All of Univision's properties will join forces broadcasting live from Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Puerto Rico and Mexico City. On-air personalities such as Alejandra Espinoza, Karla Martinez, Alan Tacher, Chiqinquirá Delgado, Lili Estefan, Raul de Milina, Jorge Ramos, María Elena Salinas, Teresa Rodriguez, Ilia Calderón, Maria Antonieta Collins, Jesus Bracamontes, Felix Fernandez, Hristo Stoichkov, Adriana Monsalve, Rodolfo Landeros, Pablo Ramierez, and Ivan Zamorano will be part of the seven-hour telecast.



Catholic Charities USA - 1-800-919-9338 // Donate Online

Texas Diaper Bank - 210-731-8118 // Donate Online