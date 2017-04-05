Two New Attractions Downtown to Open in 2018

2018 is the time for San Antonio to shine. The owner of The Shops at Rivercenter have partnered up with U.K. based Merlin Entertainments to open The Legoland Discovery Center and Sea Life Aquarium in the mall.

While the new announced attactions don't have an exact opening date but have been scheduled to open sometime in 2018. Ben Ashkenazy who is the CEO of Ashkenazy Acquisitions stated: “These attractions will further define the Shops at Rivercenter and downtown San Antonio as one of the premier entertainment destinations throughout the U.S.."

The Sea Life Aquarium is the second walk through tank that features different type of sea life such as sharks, starfish, exotic fish, stingrays and more. The new attractions will take about 65,000 square feet inside The Shops at Rivercenter downtown.

