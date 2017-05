Tejano Super Dance

The Super Dance Weekend is going down at the San Antonio Event Center at 8811 Meadow Leaf on Saturday, May 27, 2017.

See performances by AJ Castillo, Solido, Jaime y los Chamacos and La Tropa F.

Tickets on sale at Janie's Record Shop, Del Bravo Record Shop, Mimi's Record Shop or at Gilbert's Mexican Food Restaurant. VIP Tickets: Call 210-807-2455 or 210-845-7761. This is an ALL AGES event.