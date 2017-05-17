publicidad

Taft High School principal Tommy Garcia passed away

Taft High School principal Tommy Garcia passed away

Mr. Garcia started at Taft High School in 2004.

Por: Univision
W.H. Taft High School principal passes away on May 17th

It is sad to report that Tommy Garcia the longtime principal at William Howard Taft High School in the Northside Independent School District passed away this morning. The heartbreaking news was reported by the district's superintendent Brian Woods on Twitter. Woods stated in the tweet: "Long time @NISDTaft principal Tommy Garcia passed away today. In @NISD we morn the loss of a trusted, talented & dedicated colleague."

Before arriving to Taft, he first served as principal at South San High School in 1998 to 2000 and then was the principal at South San High School all the way until 2004. In 2004 is when Mr. Garcia became principal of William Howard Taft High School.

Schools in the district expressed their condolences to Mr. Garcia's friends and family during this difficult time.

