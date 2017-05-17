Taft High School principal Tommy Garcia passed away

It is sad to report that Tommy Garcia the longtime principal at William Howard Taft High School in the Northside Independent School District passed away this morning. The heartbreaking news was reported by the district's superintendent Brian Woods on Twitter. Woods stated in the tweet: "Long time @NISDTaft principal Tommy Garcia passed away today. In @NISD we morn the loss of a trusted, talented & dedicated colleague."

Before arriving to Taft, he first served as principal at South San High School in 1998 to 2000 and then was the principal at South San High School all the way until 2004. In 2004 is when Mr. Garcia became principal of William Howard Taft High School.



Long time @NISDTaft principal Tommy Garcia passed away today. In @NISD we morn the loss of a trusted, talented & dedicated colleague. pic.twitter.com/kFzI9YfkOh — Brian Woods (@briantwoods1) May 16, 2017

Schools in the district expressed their condolences to Mr. Garcia's friends and family during this difficult time.



@briantwoods1 @NISDTaft @NISD The Harlan family mourns the loss of our friend. We stand in support of @NISDTaft during this most difficult time . — Harlan High School (@NISDHarlan) May 17, 2017

@briantwoods1 @NISDTaft @NISD The Brennan Bear family extends our deepest sympathies to @NISDTaft Raiders at this time of loss. — Brennan High School (@NISDBrennan) May 17, 2017

The Clark Cougar family sends our deepest sympathies to the @NISDTaft Raiders family during this difficult time. ❤@briantwoods1 @NISD — Tom C. Clark HS (@NISDClark) May 17, 2017

@briantwoods1 @NISDTaft @NISD The Mustang family extends our deepest sympathies to the entire Taft community. — John Jay SEA (@NISDJaySEA) May 17, 2017

@briantwoods1 @NISDTaft @NISD All of us at Hoffmann are truly saddened by this news. We are here to support the students, families, and staff at our community school. — Hoffmann Elementary (@NISDHoffmann) May 17, 2017