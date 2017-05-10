publicidad

Spurs fans filled Military Drive celebrating win over Rockets Tuesday

One Spurs fan was seen being arrested by San Antonio Police Officer

Por: Univision
Spurs took care of business on Tuesday, May 9th here in San Antonio at the AT&T Center. Spurs fans who were watching game 5 were very anxious when Rockets guard James Harden's three-point attempt was blocked by 39 year-old shooting guard veteran Manu Ginóbili in an overtime play with only seconds left in the game.

Fans and the Spurs team erupted in celebration right after Ginóbili grabbed the ball bringing the game to an end. Right after that is when Spurs fans wasted no time and started filling the streets of Downtown San Antonio doing their tradition of honking. Celebrations also took place on the south side of San Antonio on Military Drive where fans were honking, popping off fireworks and rolling down the streets.

One of the videos shows a man being arrested by a San Antonio Police Officer. It was reported that the man threw a beer at one of the officers.

The Spurs can close out the series when they play Houston for game 6 on Thursday, May 9th at Houston, if not they come back to San Antonio for game 7 at the AT&T Center on Sunday, May 14th.

