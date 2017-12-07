South Texas getting a dusting of snow

Snow is a rare occurance in South Texas. It appears that snow is in the forecast for parts of Northern Mexico and South Texas as well as the Texas Hill Country.

Robbie Rob from 98.5 The Beat talks with Univision's Meterologist Pricilla Sanchez for an update of what we can expect here in San Antonio.

Ver Video Robbie Rob and Priscilla Sanchez see if San Antonio will get any snow

Check out these views photos sent to Univision 41 from South Texas / Mexico.

Storm chasers have verified that an inch and a half has covered the ground this morning.

Average of inch and a half in City of #eaglepass at 1020am - rain may have removed some though earlier #ewxspotter @NWSSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/PhOUexNySs — SWTXChaser (@SWTXChaser) December 7, 2017





Texans woke up to slick roads near Eagle Pass Today. Check out this view! #TxWX pic.twitter.com/yuNdnQbNXN — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 7, 2017



