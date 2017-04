Senate Votes Chuck Norris as an Honorary Texan

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 26: Actor Chuck Norris arrives at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on June 26, 2004 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 26: Actor Chuck Norris arrives at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on June 26, 2004 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty

Chuck Norris was officially named a Texan on Tuesday, April 4th by the Texas Senate who unamimously passed Senate Resolution 569. The 77-year old actor was born in Ryan, Oklahoma, which is about 118 miles from Oklahoma City.

Chuck Norris was well known for playing Walker in the series, "Walker, Texas Ranger" which aired from 1993 to 2001.