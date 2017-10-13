San Antonio's WNBA team is leaving

Foto: Christian Petersen / Staff / Getty - PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 20: Becky Hammon #25 and Tully Bevilaqua #41 of the San Antonio Silver Stars walk back to their bench during the WNBA game against the Phoenix Mercury at US Airways Center on August 20, 2011 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Silver Stars 87-81. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
San Antonio's professional basketball team, the San Antonio Stars have announced that they are leaving the Alamo City after 15 years.
The Spurs Sports and Entertainment released a statement on social media mentioning they have been in negotiations with a buyer to purchase the franchise. Reports state that the franchise will be moving to Las Vegas.
Before the Stars came to San Antonio in 2002, they were the Utah Starzz, which was one of the original eight teams of the WNBA.
Becky Hammon who is now an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs retired from the Stars.
