San Antonio's WNBA team is leaving

Foto : Christian Petersen / Staff / Getty - PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 20: Becky Hammon #25 and Tully Bevilaqua #41 of the San Antonio Silver Stars walk back to their bench during the WNBA game against the Phoenix Mercury at US Airways Center on August 20, 2011 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Silver Stars 87-81. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)