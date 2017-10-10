Robert E. Lee High School gets a new name

Northeast Independent School District voted 5-2 to rename the controversial Robert E. Lee High School to L.E.E. which stands for Legacy of Educational Excellence High School.

Name changes can be expensive as they have to change the signage, uniforms, athletic gear, band uniforms, etc. The name LEE. would help minimize costs for the school and the district.

The new name will be going into effect at the beginning of the 2018/2019 school year.

Robert E. Lee HS will be known as Legacy of Educational Excellence HS and will be referred to as LEE HS beg. w/ the 2018-2019 school year. pic.twitter.com/2w8xeBEbAi — North East ISD (@NEISD) October 10, 2017



People on the internet had their thoughts and opinions, we'll share a few of them off of social media.

But Bruce lee high school could have worked so much better. — Ayaan Momin (@AMomin78) October 10, 2017





Ok let's see if this name change will fix anything 🤔 ummm no just a waste of money and time — Betty Perez (@B_boop11) October 10, 2017



