Robert E. Lee High School gets a new name

What are your thoughts regarding the new name?

By:
Univision
Oct 10 | 12:14 PM EDT
Northeast Independent School District voted 5-2 to rename the controversial Robert E. Lee High School to L.E.E. which stands for Legacy of Educational Excellence High School.

Name changes can be expensive as they have to change the signage, uniforms, athletic gear, band uniforms, etc. The name LEE. would help minimize costs for the school and the district.

The new name will be going into effect at the beginning of the 2018/2019 school year.


People on the internet had their thoughts and opinions, we'll share a few of them off of social media.



