Popular Northside Restaurant Burns Down

The San Antonio Fire Marshall is looking to see if arson was a factor.

A fire started on the patio of a popular bar-b-que restaurant on the Northside area of San Antonio. The San Antonio Fire Department was on scene extinguishing the fire at around 2:30pm in the 300 block of East Nakoma at Grady's Bar-B-Que.

There has been no report of injuries and all the patrons and employees escaped the building. Estimated damage is about $20,000. Arson investigators are looking into whether someone had purposely started the fire. The building only suffered minor damage and is expected to re-open soon.

Video courtesy of Facebook / Chris Lyrons

