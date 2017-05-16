publicidad

Popovich furious about Zaza Pachulia incident

There's also a petition out there to bench Pachulia

Por: Univision
Coach Popovich addresses the media about Kawhi injury

On Sunday, May 14th it was game one of the Western Conference Finals and the San Antonio Spurs were taking on the Golden State Warriors in their home arena. The Spurs had a good 23 point lead on the Warriors in the third quarter. It all changed for the Spurs when Kawhi Leonard went up for a three pointer and landed on Zaza Pachulia's foot causing him to injure his ankle.

Monday, May 15th - Kawhi Leonard had an MRI done on his ankle and it was revealed that there was no structural damage. Kawhi is questionable in playing on May 16th at the Oracle Arena.

After reviewing video, it looks like Zaza Pachulia intentionally injured Kawhi Leonard. Coach Popovich spoke with the media about Pachulia's history as a dirty player.

There is also a petition to ban Zaza Pachulia from the NBA which has 1,400 supporters at the moment.

Coach Gregg Popovich tells the media how he really felt.

"You ever hear of manslaughter, you still go to jail I think when you're texting and end up killing somebody but you might not have intended to do that. All I care is what I saw. All I care about is what happened and the history there exacerbates the whole situation and makes me very, very angry." - Gregg Popovich

