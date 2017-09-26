People rescued as Texas battered with heavy rainfall

Heavy rains pounded South and West Texas Tuesday, September 26th. With areas under Flash Flood warnings, La Salle County was one of the areas hit hard with rain.

The Texas Game Warden posted this photo that they are actively rescuing people in the area worksites with Airboats.

There are reports that over 90 people have been rescued in the area using anything from boats to bulldozers. No reports of fatalities or injuries and all the workers have been accounted for.

Your @TexasGameWarden today rescuing people from flooding in LaSalle County, Texas. pic.twitter.com/pgVWd0mBYW — Texas Game Warden (@TexasGameWarden) September 26, 2017



More rain is expected to fall tonight and later this week.