People rescued as Texas battered with heavy rainfall

The Texas Game Warden had saved people in Southwest Texas

Univision
26 Sep | 6:17 PM EDT
Heavy rains pounded South and West Texas Tuesday, September 26th. With areas under Flash Flood warnings, La Salle County was one of the areas hit hard with rain.

The Texas Game Warden posted this photo that they are actively rescuing people in the area worksites with Airboats.

There are reports that over 90 people have been rescued in the area using anything from boats to bulldozers. No reports of fatalities or injuries and all the workers have been accounted for.


More rain is expected to fall tonight and later this week.

