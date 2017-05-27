publicidad

New Braunfels gets a new police cruiser

New Braunfels gets a new police cruiser

New Braunfels gets a new police cruiser

The new cruiser packs about 1005 horses under the hood.

Por: Univision
New Braunfels PD gets a new police cruiser

The City of New Braunfels just got a 2007 Chevrolet Corvette added to their fleet. The vehicle was seized during a methamphetamine raid in 2011. The Facebook post by the New Braunfels PD explains more in detail of other items and property that was seized.

The post stated that all funds from the raid were put towards the wrap of the vehicle with the exception of the paint job. NBPD says that this vehicle will not be used in routine patrol but will make appearances in public events such as parades, school related functions and other community events.

The department stated that they will eventually sell the car in an auction.

