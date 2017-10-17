MLS team potential move to Austin could hurt San Antonio's chances at scoring own team

In news out of Columbus OH is that their MLS team the Columbus Crew SC are looking to move to Austin, TX. Anthony Precourt, who is the CEO of Precourt Sports Ventures and the chairman of the Columbus Crew SC said in a statement that they are exploring options in both markets for a soccer stadium. It has been said that Columbus and Austin both have very good support for a Major Leauge Soccer franchise. Precourt had stated that the team needs to see an increase in attendance to keep up with revenue streams, sponorships and ticket sales.

On top of the attendance issues, Precourt said that they are in talks to build a new stadium downtown Columbus. If the stadium is not finalized, he will move the team to Austin as soon as 2019 while a new urban soccer stadium is built and opened in 2021.

What does this mean for San Antonio?

It means that it could hurt the future of the Alamo city landing it's own team.