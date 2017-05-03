Michael Salgado was recognized for his accomplishments to the community

The tejano singer was recognized for numerous accomplishments

On May 2 nd in Austin, Texas; Tejano Singer, Michael Salgado was recognized and congratulated for his numerous accomplishments in the music industry as well as his contributions to the State of Texas. The Texas House adopted House Resolution 1366 filed by Representative Eddie Lucio, III (D-Brownsville) and the Texas Senate adopted Senate Resolution 633 filed by Senator Eddie Lucio Jr. (D-Brownsville) to acknowledge Michael Salgado for all that he has done since he started his own band at the age of 19. “El Zurdo De Oro” has made a great impact within the Tejano community and we wish him continued success.



Michael Salgado - Recognized for his Accomplishments and Contributions to the Community Michael Salgado - Recognized for his Accomplishments and Contributions to the Community 0 Compartir Michael Salgado - Recognized for his Accomplishments and Contributions to the Community 0 Compartir Michael Salgado - Recognized for his Accomplishments and Contributions to the Community 0 Compartir

Photo Credit: Norma Duran

