publicidad

Massive plans for Alamo Plaza Unveiled santantonio-107.5@2x.png Massive plans for Alamo Plaza Unveiled santantonio-107.5@2x.png

Eventos Locales

Massive plans for Alamo Plaza Unveiled

Massive plans for Alamo Plaza Unveiled

The Alamo unveiled some new changes in a public hearing on Tuesday.

Por: Univision
Proposed Alamo Master Plan

When it comes to the local landmarks here in San Antonio, The Alamo might be one of the first things that comes to mind. Now that The Alamo is now a world heritage site along with The San Antonio Missions, there are big changes to come for the area.

On Tuesday night, The Texas General Land Office along with The City of San Antonio government and the Alamo Endowment have unveiled plans in a public hearing. The group took questions that audience members had and provided answers in three minutes.

One major topic that caused controversy was the plans to move the cenotaph to a different location. The cenotaph has a list of the names who had fought in the Battle of the Alamo back in 1836.

People who attended that meeting had expressed their concerns of keeping the original footprints of the historic area. Other people had expressed their support for the changes to come to the area such as a new museum that proudly will elaborate on the history.

The new plans for the Alamo area will be between $200 to $300 million that will take a decade to complete.

You can watch the entire unveiling of the master plan below.

Proposed Alamo Master Plan Video
publicidad
Related Content
A family camping out at Brackenridge Park
10 abr, 2017 | 04:34 PM
City lifts curfew for some city parks
Get your Univision Fiesta Medal today
11 abr, 2017 | 10:57 AM
Get your Univision 2017 Fiesta Medal before they're gone
publicidad
More news
Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: Eddie Murphy's brother Charles arrives for t...
Classic Hip Hop
Charlie Murphy Dead at 57
Cinco conciertos
98.5 The Beat
Grandes estrellas llegan al escenario para la Celebración de Cinco Conciertos
Thor: Ragnarok
Classic Hip Hop
Marvel just released the action packed trailer for Thor: Ragnarok
Houston sky pool at Market Square Tower
98.5 The Beat
Would you swim in the sky?
Tejano artist Javier Galvan stops by KXTN in support of St. Jude Radiothon 0:28
KXTN 107.5 FM
Tejano artist Javier Galvan stops by KXTN in support of St. Jude Radiothon
Tejano artists Lee Villarreal and David Farias stop by to support the St... 0:08
KXTN 107.5 FM
Tejano artists Lee Villarreal and David Farias stop by to support the St. Jude Radiothon