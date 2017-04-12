Massive plans for Alamo Plaza Unveiled

The Alamo unveiled some new changes in a public hearing on Tuesday.

When it comes to the local landmarks here in San Antonio, The Alamo might be one of the first things that comes to mind. Now that The Alamo is now a world heritage site along with The San Antonio Missions, there are big changes to come for the area.

On Tuesday night, The Texas General Land Office along with The City of San Antonio government and the Alamo Endowment have unveiled plans in a public hearing. The group took questions that audience members had and provided answers in three minutes.

One major topic that caused controversy was the plans to move the cenotaph to a different location. The cenotaph has a list of the names who had fought in the Battle of the Alamo back in 1836.

People who attended that meeting had expressed their concerns of keeping the original footprints of the historic area. Other people had expressed their support for the changes to come to the area such as a new museum that proudly will elaborate on the history.

The new plans for the Alamo area will be between $200 to $300 million that will take a decade to complete.

You can watch the entire unveiling of the master plan below.



Proposed Alamo Master Plan Video