Looks like Pau Gasol opting out of his contract

Will this be good for the Spurs?

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey / Staff / Getty

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, The soon to be 37-year-old forward veteran is looking to opt out of his $16.2 million contract for the 2017/18 season. Pau Gasol has decided to enter the free market as well as to negotiate with the San Antonio Spurs for a longer contract at a reduced salary.

The Spurs are also looking at other free agents around the league to come play for the team. In the 2017 season, Gasol averaged 12.4 points with 7.8 rebounds.



Sources: Pau Gasol declines option with Spurs, but plans to re-sign with team. @WojVerticalNBA report. https://t.co/PEnAaIHgnX — The Vertical (@TheVertical) June 20, 2017

We also got word that David Lee will be opting out of his $1.6 million contract as well.

