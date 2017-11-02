Follow us
KXTN Kids Radiothon

Become a Tejano Miracle Maker today for The Children's Hospital of San Antonio
Photo: - Here at KXTN we&#39;re committed to our community and that is why we&#39;re helping out The Children&#39;s Hospital of San Antonio. Become a Tejano Miracle Maker today.
By:
Univision
Nov 2 | 8:29 AM EDT
The San Antonio Children's Hospital is part of the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. That means that every dollar raised stays here locally in San Antonio.

Your donation helps treat every child, regardless of their ability to pay. No child is ever turned away for financial reasons or the legal status of the family.

All of the funds raised during KXTN's Tejanos for Kids Radiothon Thursday and Friday will remain locally to benefit the children here in the San Antonio metro area.

None of these funds are used for administrative costs, they go to provide services to the kids and support services for the family.

We recommend $20 a month donation which is just 67 cents per day to support the kids that need treatment at The Children's Hospital in San Antonio. Make your pledge today because giving feels awesome!

Call 1-844-971-5437 to become a Tejano Miracle Maker

or

Become a Tejano Miracle Maker today using the secure form below.


A little information about The Children's Hospital of San Antonio

- Uncompensated care and benefit to the community.
- More than 178,000 patient visits in 2016
- The Children's Hospital of San Antonio annually sees about 83,000 emergency room visits which is about 230 per day.

