Kawhi named to All-NBA First Team

This is the second season straight that Kawhi has been named to the All-NBA First Team.



The NBA names Kawhi Leonard one of the league's All-NBA First Team on Thursday, May 18th. Leonard is joining James Harden of the Houston Rockets, Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans.



Kawhi is just the third player in @NBA history to receive two All-NBA First Team selections and two NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards. pic.twitter.com/oW5XzFXYb0 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 18, 2017

The NBA posted up a tweet about the 2016-17 All-NBA First Team.



Kawhi Leonard beat out superstar of the Golden State Warriors - Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks with a total of 490 votes and 96 first team votes. At least one player of the San Antonio Spurs has been named to the All-NBA Team in the last 20 consecutive seasons.

