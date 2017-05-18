publicidad

Kawhi named to All-NBA First Team santantonio-107.5@2x.png

Kawhi Leonard
Eventos Locales

Kawhi named to All-NBA First Team

Kawhi named to All-NBA First Team

This is the second season straight that Kawhi has been named to the All-NBA First Team.

Por:
Robert Morris
Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard


The NBA names Kawhi Leonard one of the league's All-NBA First Team on Thursday, May 18th. Leonard is joining James Harden of the Houston Rockets, Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The NBA posted up a tweet about the 2016-17 All-NBA First Team.

Kawhi Leonard beat out superstar of the Golden State Warriors - Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks with a total of 490 votes and 96 first team votes. At least one player of the San Antonio Spurs has been named to the All-NBA Team in the last 20 consecutive seasons.

publicidad
Related Content
OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 25: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors...
20 oct, 2016 | 11:31 PM
Spurs take on the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals
W.H. Taft High School principal passes away on May 17th
17 may, 2017 | 10:32 AM
Taft High School principal Tommy Garcia passed away
publicidad
More news
Texting Time
Hip Hop
Man sues date for texting during movie
Coach Popovich addresses the media about Kawhi injury
Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio
Popovich furious about Zaza Pachulia incident
Teenager died by consuming too many caffeinated beverages
KXTN 107.5 FM
Teen dies after consuming too much caffeine
Pepsi Fire
Hip Hop
Soda company to introduce cinnamon drink
Woman Marries Burrito
Reggaeton
Woman loves burrito so much, she married it
HOUSTON, TX - MAY 11: LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs sho...
KXTN 107.5 FM
Spurs defeat Houston Rockets 114 / 75 and advance to the Western Conference Finals