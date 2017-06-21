Kawhi Leonard chops off braids and everyone is going insane

The Spurs superstar shook the internet with the reveal of the missing braids.

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 14: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs stands on the court during Game One of the NBA Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on May 14, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson / Stringer / Getty

The NBA is making moves in the off-season and so are the players. A pic of the small forward is circulating around the net and fans are in complete shock.



RIP Kawhi Leonard braids 1991-2017 pic.twitter.com/VQ1jrWOAuQ — Legends (@LegendsofCH) June 21, 2017

Check out some of the reactions from around the net.



A live look at me seeing Kawhi Leonard without his braids 😶 pic.twitter.com/0QbhWFzWbe — T/S (@TrendingSociety) June 21, 2017

Kawhi cut his braids? NBA in shambles — Beke (@BekeGSW) June 21, 2017

The Biggest story of the NBA offseason.,, Kawhi no more braids pic.twitter.com/WH9ArfceLc — EL FOOSAY (@SheHatesJacoby) June 21, 2017

Kawhi done cut the braids off.. beware NBA pic.twitter.com/JLbqXo5SHc — Problematic Uncle (@_TaBoris) June 21, 2017

Kawhi had his cornrows since he was traded to the Spurs from Indiana Pacers in 2011.

