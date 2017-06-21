Kawhi Leonard chops off braids and everyone is going insane

The NBA is making moves in the off-season and so are the players. A pic of the small forward is circulating around the net and fans are in complete shock.
RIP Kawhi Leonard braids 1991-2017 pic.twitter.com/VQ1jrWOAuQ— Legends (@LegendsofCH) June 21, 2017
Check out some of the reactions from around the net.
A live look at me seeing Kawhi Leonard without his braids 😶 pic.twitter.com/0QbhWFzWbe— T/S (@TrendingSociety) June 21, 2017
Kawhi cut his braids? NBA in shambles— Beke (@BekeGSW) June 21, 2017
The Biggest story of the NBA offseason.,, Kawhi no more braids pic.twitter.com/WH9ArfceLc— EL FOOSAY (@SheHatesJacoby) June 21, 2017
R.I.P. Kawhi's braids....— Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) June 21, 2017
(📷: @LegendsofCH) pic.twitter.com/sbfBwVFgUs
Kawhi done cut the braids off.. beware NBA pic.twitter.com/JLbqXo5SHc— Problematic Uncle (@_TaBoris) June 21, 2017
Kawhi had his cornrows since he was traded to the Spurs from Indiana Pacers in 2011.