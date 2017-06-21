Kawhi Leonard chops off braids and everyone is going insane

publicidad

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 14: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs stands on the court during Game One of the NBA Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on May 14, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
The Spurs superstar shook the internet with the reveal of the missing braids.

Por: Univision
The NBA is making moves in the off-season and so are the players. A pic of the small forward is circulating around the net and fans are in complete shock.

Check out some of the reactions from around the net.

Kawhi had his cornrows since he was traded to the Spurs from Indiana Pacers in 2011.

