publicidad

Governor Greg Abbott signs statewide texting ban santantonio-107.5@2x.png

Eventos Locales

Governor Greg Abbott signs statewide texting ban

Governor Greg Abbott signs statewide texting ban

Starting September 1st there will be penalties if caught while driving and operating a phone.

Por: Univision
Texting while using a mobile device

On Tuesday, June 6th, Govenor of Texas Greg Abbot signed House Bill 62 into law. HB62 approves the ban of texting anywhere in the state of Texas while operating a motor vehicle.

The ban will take effect on September 1st. Texas joins 47 states that have inducted similar laws into their legislation. Specifically, the law is to restrict drivers from viewing, replying or composing a text message on any mobile devices. Those who are caught in the act would be looking to a fine of $99 for the first offense and then $200 for repeat offenders.

The ban only covers texting only and not the use of internet, apps such as audio or GPS navigation.

publicidad
Related Content
salud atún tuna
02 jun, 2017 | 12:43 PM
FDA investigating why tuna was contaminated with Hepatitis A
Lucky Joe Uforia Lounge Performance
Tejano
01 jun, 2017 | 11:46 AM
Lucky Joe performed live inside our Uforia Lounge
publicidad
More news
Cat gets own quinceanera
Tejano
Lady throws quinceañera for her cat
Jammin J Javi got a chance to sit down and talk to Lucky Joe 4:51
KXTN 107.5 FM
Jammin J Javi got a chance to sit down and talk to Lucky Joe
Frankie J and Becky G - Si Una Vez
Dana Cortez Show
World Premiere of Si Una Vez music video live from San Antonio
Fishing at sunset
98.5 The Beat
Fish for free this Saturday, June 3rd
New Braunfels PD gets a new police cruiser
Hip Hop
New Braunfels gets a new police cruiser
TOKYO, JAPAN - APRIL 28: Paul McCartney performs live at the Budokan on...
Rock Clásico
ROCKERS REACT TO HORRIFIC MANCHESTER ATTACK